A fascinating museum dedicated to Wigston’s textile heritage is due to reopen on Sunday with its annual Snowdrop Garden Day.

Regular correspondent Michael Clarke was in touch with the event after receiving these two photos featuring the Grade II * -highteenth-century Framework Knitters Cottage Museum, built at Bushloe End in 1690.

The image above shows the exterior of the 330-year-old building.

Mr. Clarke said, “Its neighboring half-timbered building is the Plow Pub, an early 20th century successor to a historic 19th century inn with the same name on the site.”

The second photo, below, shows a section of the interior of the two-story workshop from 1880 at the back, which is also listed in grade II *, with a “knitter” dummy sitting in one of its eight original hand frames preserved knitting machines.

One of the exhibitions at the Framework Knitters Cottage Museum in Wigston

Neil Hancock, who recently became a volunteer director of the museum, said: “Full-time production of socks and gloves in the frame workshops ceased in the late 1920s, although the last master hosier, Edgar Carter, either returned briefly to manufacturing for the 1940s. the war effort, making fingers for the gloves of soldiers and police. “

After Edgar’s death in 1952, the carpentry workshop was left as it was for about 34 years – a time frame knitting time capsule.

Neil said, “After the death of Edgar’s daughter Grace in 1986, members of the Greater Wigston Historical Society, Duncan Lucas and the late Peter Clowes, began the conservation process.

“Oadby and the Wigston Borough Council supported their plans by initially purchasing the premises and then renting them to the charity Framework Knitters Cottage for pepper rent.”

The property was then transferred to the charity.

Last year marked 30 years since the opening of buildings and workshops to the public under the name of Wigston Framework Knitters Museum, managed by directors and volunteer members.

Neil added: “We are a friendly group of enthusiasts and we would welcome more volunteers to help manage the unique museum of the hosiery industry of Wigston and to extend its hours of operation.”

The museum reopens after its winter vacation at 2 p.m. on Sunday and will then be open until Christmas, every Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Private and group tours can be arranged throughout the year. For more details, email: wigstonfwkmuseum@live.co.uk

