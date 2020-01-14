advertisement

Stroudsburg, Pa. – The police in Monroe County filed charges at a shooting at a firearm facility that made a man paralyzed from the neck down.

28-year-old Cody Saylor from Allentown faces serious abuse and other offenses for shooting 46-year-old Darin McMahon of Delaware on September 15.

Officers swarmed the “Threat Assessment and Tactical Solutions” or “TATS” building in Stroudsburg back in the afternoon of September 15.

Police found 46-year-old Darin McMahon from Delaware with a bullet wound in the neck.

Now Stroud’s regional police have accused 28-year-old Cody Saylor from Allentown of serious mistreatment, a crime.

They say Saylor should shoot at McMahon with a fake gun during a training seminar on firearms.

But Saylor shot McMahon with his own real gun, which he accidentally put into practice.

We found the Raesly brothers coming from a gun shop in the center of Stroudsburg.

“I would never take my firearm to a store where other children, people play and have fun,” Jason said. “I would make sure it is securely locked in my vehicle.”

Researchers say Saylor went to lunch.

When he returned to the “TATS” building, he forgot to lock his gun and instead switch back to the gun intended for training.

“I think they should have had better security at the shooting place where they were, you know?” Pat said. “Look first, check people, make sure they don’t bring their own.”

The Raeslys say they just don’t understand how Saylor could have made such a dangerous mistake.

“How you can make a mistake by mistake, so terrible, so wrong, I really don’t know,” Jason said.

The shooting left McMahon paralyzed from the neck down.

A Gofundme page has raised more than $ 120,000.

“It’s terrible, I feel bad, really. I’m sure the person who did it also feels very bad, “Pat said.

Saylor was also charged on charges of removing a firearm in an occupied structure and reckless danger.

He has a $ 75,000 bail.

