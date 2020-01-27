advertisement

Costa plans to open a driving cafe in Coalville on a former car dealership site.

The company has plans to build a point of sale at the former Archie Moss site at Adcock Road, Coalville.

Costa and Carbide Properties have submitted the plans to the North West Leicestershire District Council.

The site, currently used as a car wash, is located near the existing McDonald’s and KFC stations off Stephenson Way.

Costa said it had examined 29 existing individual units and 10 potential development sites in the neighboring region for a car crossing, but which were unsuitable.

The planning officer reviews the request.

