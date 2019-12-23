advertisement

Cirllia Fiona Elen Riannon, also known as Ciri, the “child of surprise”, is the last known heir to the throne of Cintra. It is currently occupied by the Nilfgaardian Empire.

Ciri is the adoptive daughter of Geralt von Rivia and Yennefer von Vengerberg. Although Geralt and Yennefer sometimes felt at odds, Ciri always seemed to hold the couple together.

When Ciri was training in Geralt’s second home at Kaer Morhen Castle, she trained with other witches to improve her fighting skills.

Although she initially distrusted and even feared the witches, she would accept that she and her fate would mingle.

Ciri would find herself as Geralt, Yennefer and Triss’ sister, daughter and family. To bind the trio together at a time when suspicion, pain and betrayal were felt by everyone.

Today’s Ciri cosplay brings us cosplayer Neven, who brings the “child of surprise” to life.

With a view of the rocks, you never know when the supernatural powers or the powers of chaos are right behind you. Ciri, an experienced warrior, is always ready for a fight.

Neven’s cosplay includes eyeshadow, makeup, and the legendary white shirt and black pants from Ciri. Although Ciri is a princess without a kingdom, she seems more comfortable getting her hands dirty. similar to her adoptive father Geralt.

Here is Neven at Dragon Con defeating another cosplayer who chose the wrong side.

In Netflix’s The Witcher, Ciri is played by Freya Allan, who brings the young princess to life. You can catch Ciri’s featurette below:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQPxD-GbF2c (/ embed)

If you want to support Neven, you can follow her on her Instagram. The Witcher is celebrating its premiere on Netflix today!

