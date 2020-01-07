advertisement

Today’s cosplay of the day is a double pack of Mangoe!

First, Bulma from the Dragon Ball franchise. Bulma is the daughter of Capsule Corp founder Dr. Letter. She shares her father’s brilliant intellect and is an amazing scientist herself.

And she uses her mind to develop numerous machines and devices with which the team – whether through training or travel – could win several times at the end of the day.

While Bulma originally went out with Yamcha, she eventually married Vegeta and the two had a son in Trunks and a daughter in Bulla.

Check out Mangoe as Bulma!

Bulma had to wear the now iconic bunny outfit because there were no other clean clothes.

You can watch a short clip by Bulma, who is not too happy about the idea of ​​having to wear the outfit:

In the next picture you see Mangoe holding one of the mystical Dragon Balls. If you can find and acquire all seven, the dragon grants you a wish.

The second cosplay of our dual role today is Tamamo no Mae by Fate / Grand Order.

Tamamo-no-Mae is a fox spirit that gained popularity in a number of Japanese legends during the Muromachi period.

In one version, Tamamo-no-Mae has a concubine of the last ruler of the Shang Dynasty, King Zhou. With the king under her enchantment, she stages a reign of terror that leads to the uprising and the end of the Shang Dynasty. The fox spirit fled to India and exercised its magic on Crown Prince Banzoku.

The ghost would eventually arrive in Japan and appear as Tamamo-no-Mae, a courtesan of Emperor Toba. The spirit would be exposed there.

The legendary character would be reimagined in Fate / Großorder.

Your description is:

“A good-natured, extravagant micro-shaman.

In the deathbed of the Heian period, this incomparable beauty served the retired Emperor Toba.

It was said to be the camouflaged look of the nine-tailed fox Hakumen Kinmou.

It ended up being expelled from the imperial court for a number of reasons, and after a major decision-making struggle with people in the fields of the Nasu, it was obediently exterminated or something. “

Take a look at Mangoe Cosplay!

A big fan of anime, manga and gaming mangoe is a Chicago-based cosplayer.

You can check out their official website as well as on Twitter and Instagram to see even more awesome cosplays.

