advertisement

Anyone who is a fan of horror in games knows or has played through Silent Hill. One of the most famous monsters in the game is the Bubble Head Nurse.

These monsters are an expression of a character’s fears, fears and other psychological problems. They come from one of the two hospitals in the city of Silent Hill, and in most games, players have to travel to these hospitals at some point.

Related: Cosplay of the Day: Kseniya aka Kamiko Zero as Lady Death

advertisement

One thing you’ll notice about these monsters is how they’re frozen in time when you look at their nurse outfit. They don’t wear modern peels, but are a tribute to a bygone era. A theme that connects most Silent Hill games.

Today’s cosplay of the day is a bubble head nurse brought to us by Nikkimatsu!

In the photo you can see the classic outfit that best suits the nurse. This look can be seen in the first and second games of Silent Hill. You can also see some blood on her and a knife to catch any hiker who is within the city limits.

Related: Cosplay of the Day: Andais from Unseelie as Magic: The Assembly’s Liliana Vess

In the next photo we see the nurse standing around a tree. In the game, a player encounters nurses here and there. One thing experienced players know about them is that you don’t normally want to let these monsters attack you.

In the last photo we see Nikkimatsu posing in front of a cemetery. This is not an unusual place to find these enemies. In a city where your demons manifest, anything is possible.

Related: Cosplay of the Day: Veronika Black as Mortal Kombat’s Jade

If you want to follow Nikkimatsu, you can find out more about her work and her Twitter on her Instagram. According to her biography, her next con will be at the MAG festival.

(Visited 5 Times, 5 Visits Today)

About the author

advertisement