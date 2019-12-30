advertisement

The Wanda Wilson from Earth-3010 or better known as Lady Deadpool is the female version of Deadpool in the Marvel Multiverse. Unlike Deadpool’s Prime Universe, Wanda did not fight as a mercenary, but against a tyrannical version of the United States.

In its universe, the United States was ruled by a fascist leader, and a civil war broke out, prompting it to join the rebels’ cause.

During this civil war, Wanda Wilson fought Captain America, who would later become General America. Captain America tried to enforce the fascist laws of this version of the United States.

Similar to our own Wade Wilson, Wanda has a regenerative healing factor, superhuman mobility, endurance and reflexes as well as immunity to telepathic forces. Their immunity to telepathic forces is based on their healing factor, which causes their brain cells to be in constant flux. It leaves your mind illegible and makes them rather annoying for others.

Today’s cosplay of the day comes from California’s own nerd alert and her version of Lady Deadpool.

In the first photo you can see drawn and ready-to-fight katanas.

In the next photo, you can see a little more of the costume, including the gloves, bodysuit and utility belt, that is worn around the waist.

In this last photo, you can see a side profile of the cosplayer who looks like she is both ready to kick some cock and annoy her her colleagues’ crap on Earth-3010.

You can catch Nerd Alert Cosplay at various cons across the country. According to her Facebook, her next con will be at the Phoenix Comic Fest. You can also see more of her work on Instagram and Twitter.

