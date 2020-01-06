advertisement

Freddy Krueger or the “Springwood Slasher” reign of terror was considered over when the parents of Springwood, Ohio, took matters into their own hands. After the serial killer was released technically, the parents tracked him down and burned him alive. But the nightmare didn’t stop.

Krueger became a dream demon. It allowed him to enter the one place where Springwood’s parents couldn’t protect their children. In the dream world, Krüger would kill his victims and then absorb their souls.

Krueger would specifically target the children of the parents who burned him alive.

The terror and rush that Krueger left when it was primarily portrayed by Robert Englund and originally directed by Wes Craven would spawn a number of films and a franchise that made him one of the most iconic monsters of horror.

His iconic look was one of the favorites of cosplayers of the years.

Today’s cosplay of the day comes from David Krueger, who expressly calls himself a Freddy Krueger cosplayer.

In the first photo we see an amazing collage of David’s attitude towards Freddy Kruger. Multiple photos at different angles do a great job of showing his work on the cosplay. The most frightening thing is when he holds a small child in his hand. It sends chills in my back.

The next photo is a side profile of his Krueger cosplay without a hat. The makeup looks like film quality, as you can see the details of the burns that served as a catalyst for turning Krueger into a dream demon.

He even rang the new one, showing the hat, claws, and more of his Freddy Krueger makeup.

Finally we get a close-up of this terrible picture of Freddy with the little child.

And that’s not the only time he’s posing with a baby.

If you want to follow David Krueger, you can see both his Instagram and YouTube.

