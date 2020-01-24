advertisement

Media professionals and journalists in particular are irrepressible umbilical eye-catchers. We all know that. There is a lack in the breed. Prominent business people who want free advertising for their brand or – whisper – for themselves have always understood that one way to do this is to use the tendency of journalists to talk about their own issues.

Michael O’Leary, CEO of Ryanair, perfected the art and stood out as a colossus of media manipulation in the business. He often did this by drawing journalists’ attention by speaking about media organizations. An insult here, an insincere compliment there, then a grain of truth, perhaps followed by a mess of veils. A strong cocktail, but O’Leary always knew how to shake it.

In recent years, Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave O’Leary has been one of the smartest leaders in media coverage of himself and his company. Some of the similarities between the two men are striking: both are passionate, clever, successful, aggressive, occasionally one-eyed, but really visionary in their field. They are good at what they do, although they never just stick to what they do. Her ego often leads her to less solid ground with her nose.

This week, Cosgrave, feeling bored or mischievous, decided that he would draw some attention by overwhelming righteous rage all over Irish journalistic trade with a very personalized form of contempt. This column is obviously evidence that it worked, although it is less clear how this will benefit his company. Did he promote Web Summit or Paddy? Maybe it doesn’t matter which one.

Grain of truth

In connection with the general election and the impact of large party politics on citizens, Cosgrave tweeted this week: “Most Irish journalists are groupies of the Crony class I grew up with and belong to. Much of the Irish media acts as a kind of propaganda arm for elite interests. “

The latter point probably contains a grain of truth. But small truths are an integral part of a media manipulator’s playbook. Cosgrave continued: “Most Irish journals will emphatically deny that they are charming treats. But mostly they are nice toads. , , “

At first glance, the latter comment, a childish insult, appears to be completely unfounded. In fact, it does an essential job. It was the sauce on the steak. Poured in at a sufficiently high temperature, it causes a sizzle that stimulates everyone to act. In a matter of minutes, Cosgrave had put almost every journalist on Twitter in a defensive foam, and the Web Summit founder had all the attention. Bliss.

Cosgrave always presents itself as an advocate of true freedom of the press. He regularly complains of Irish defamation laws, which are in fact a scandalous restriction on the proper control of political and social institutions. He also often praises the art of mistracking, the noble journalistic pursuit of digging for scandals among the rich and powerful.

As the heat grew over his comments on Twitter, he revealed the yawning extent of his own selfish skill: Cosgrave committed to providing € 100,000 scholarships for student muckrakers over 10 years.

However, if you want to present yourself as an advocate of true press freedom and a voice against the interests of the elite, you should first make sure that you are on firm ground. In this regard, Cosgrave’s intervention was built on sand. Take a look at just a few of the “partners” whose money he likes to take with him to the Web Summit.

The most outrageous example is Cosgrave’s partnership with government organizations in Saudi Arabia, this well-known bastion of press freedom. An investment agency supported by the government of the oil state paid for a booth at this year’s event in Lisbon. Such a partnership is not cheap.

Dissident journalist

But isn’t this the same Saudi Arabia that has been the subject of a thorough investigation in the past 20 months after a journalist was murdered in one of his consulates? This outrage would have shocked Cosgrave as much as the rest of us.

How did he feel when Saudi’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman was accused this week of personally hacking the phone holder’s phone, for whom the murdered journalist wrote? The prince denies that, of course. The prince denies everything.

Had Cosgrave made the same breakthrough speech on media adequacy and protection of elite interests when he accepted the check from the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority on the Web Summit?

Or when he accepted a similar check from a government-sponsored bank in Qatar that had bought a booth at the Web Summit? This is the same Qatar that Amnesty International criticized three days ago when Cosgrave posted on Twitter for the introduction of a new “vaguely worded law that criminalizes a wide range of speaking and publishing activities”.

State authorities from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Hungary. None of these places is known to promote freedom of the press. But on the contrary. Still, through the Web Summit, which he controls completely, Cosgrave does business with them all.

Journalists may be vain, and they may be navel-shivering, and sometimes they may be too quick to spread the establishment’s messages or represent the interests of the elite. But at least they are aware of it. Most media professionals know their own shortcomings and trends in their field, and some try to make up for it.

However, when it comes to his own media comments, Cosgrave seems remarkably unconscious of where his own weaknesses lie. On the other hand, Web Summit is a huge trading company. It needs all the publicity it can get, and business is business. It will always be that way.

FOOTNOTE

When Aldi and Lidl came onto the market around 20 years ago, they turned the economic situation of the entire food retail industry upside down. It is a story that has been well told – how it forced established companies to cut prices and reassured consumers of high value. What is less noticed, however, is the impact they have had on industry wage rates.

Next week, the state’s statutory minimum wage will rise by 30 cents to € 10.10 an hour. However, Aldi announced this week that on the day it enters into force, it will upgrade its low-wage earners to the “living wage” set by a left-wing advocate committee at € 12.30 an hour.

The former claims that it is the first time that Aldi and Lidl have “introduced” the interest rate. However, Lidl announced in November that the lowest paid employees should be raised to EUR 12.30. At this point, it was not specified exactly when the change should be implemented, only that it was the first time that it was “committed”. Upon request, the Lidl move is expected to take effect at the beginning of the fiscal year in March. I never thought that the Germans would treat each other so Jesuitically.

The difference between the statutory minimum wage and the subsistence minimum for a retail salesperson is considerable: a difference of € 85.80 per week if the employee has a 39-hour week. That’s the most cost for a grocery cart in one of the discounters. Many supermarket employees get less than 39 hours, but the difference still adds up.

Aldi and Lidl’s willingness to adhere to the concept of “subsistence level” has resulted in the state minimum wage in the supermarket sector, one of the sectors for which it was originally conceived, being almost out of date.

It has also put pressure on competitors of discounters. For example, Dunnes Stores and Tesco, both of which have earned a lot of anger from unions over the years, have awarded salary increases in the past five or six years.

Would they have been just as willing to do so if their non-union rivals Aldi and Lidl had not kept the hiking rates to cover the “living wage”? Barely. The acceptance of the German discounters for the living wage, which is supported by Siptu and Unite, also seems to be a form of trade union engagement in the background, even if neither side would ever admit it.

