KAMPALA – The vice-president of the Committee of Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) Ibrahim Kasozi has revealed his intention to summon the vice-president Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi to explain his hand in the sale of land at St. Mary’s College Kisubi located in Entebbe.

Kasozi made the revelation on Thursday, February 6, at a meeting held between a select committee set up to investigate the sale of deceased Asian properties and Wakiso Land Board officials who had been summoned to explain why they had sold land belonging to deceased Asians. the said assets had been entrusted to the supervisory board.

Gilbert Kasozi, Senior Land Management Officer at the Wakiso District Land Board, told the Committee that the ownership of Plot99 Kampala Road in Entebbe was registered with Maria Regina Gamana in 1964 and on September 29, 1980, the property was registered in favor of a bill or the governors of St Marys. College Kisubi.

He explained: “According to the information available, said Maria has given power of attorney to Ssekandi and Company Advocates authorizing them to obtain repossession certificates and has transferred the same property to St Mary’s Kisubi. The Custodian Council accordingly issued the Certificate of Repossession directly to St Mary’s College Kisubi. “

However, Jinja municipal deputy Paul Mwiru wondered how a landlord could issue powers of attorney while he is still alive even if he does not frequent the country.

“Is it possible that someone stays out of the country and gives powers of attorney to someone even if they are out of the country,” asked Mwiru.

However, Kasozi, senior land manager at the Wakiso District Land Council, said the issue could be better resolved by the Depositary Council because they were the ones who authorized the transactions.

COSASE President Kasozi said it was necessary for the Committee to consult the full copy of the dossier so that parliamentarians could address the next interface.

Mwiru added, “If you validate this transaction, they gave powers of attorney to the people who sold the property on their behalf. This will actually tickle the whole investigation. What Ssekandi was it?

Kasozi, senior manager of land management at the Wakiso District Land Board, replied, “The vice president.”

It was then that the boss of COSASE said: “We will also have to interact with him (vice-president Ssekandi).”

In the same vein, the Committee summoned the leaders of the municipality of Entebbe after it was revealed to the Committee that the plot 45-53 on Portal road had been resumed by the leaders of the municipality with evidence showing that the leaders of the municipality of Entebbe had not followed the correct procedures to acquire this land.

