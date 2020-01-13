advertisement

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Democrat Cory Booker stepped down from the presidential race on Monday, ending a campaign whose message of unity and love did not find resonance in a political era marked by chaos and l ‘anxiety.

His departure now leaves an area that was once the most diverse in history with a single African-American candidate, former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick.

Since launching his campaign last February, Booker, a US senator from New Jersey, has struggled to raise the kind of money needed to support a White House candidacy. He was at the back of the pack in most surveys and did not meet the voting requirements to participate in Tuesday’s debate. Booker also missed last month’s debate and is leaving single-digit race ballots in the first primary states and across the country.

In an email to his supporters, Booker said he “entered this race to win” and that his failure to participate in the debates prevented him from raising the funds necessary for the victory.

“Our campaign has reached the point where we need more money to scale up and continue to build a campaign that can earn – money that we don’t have, and money that is harder to collect because I will not be on the next stage of the debate and because the urgency of the impeachment will keep me rightly in Washington ”, he declared.

Booker had warned that President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial would be “a big, big blow” to his campaign by removing him from Iowa in the final weeks before Iowa’s February 3 caucuses. He alluded to the challenges of his campaign last week in an interview on the Associated Press ‘Ground Game’ podcast.

“If we cannot collect more money in this last stretch, we will not be able to do the things that other campaigns with more money can do to show their presence,” he said. .

In his email to supporters, Booker pledged to do “everything in my power to elect the possible Democratic presidential candidate”, although his campaign says he has no immediate plans to endorse a candidate for primary.

It’s a humiliating ending for someone who has already been praised by Oprah Winfrey as “mayor of the rock star” who helped lead the renewal of Newark, New Jersey. During his seven years at city hall, Booker was known for his front-page exploits in local charity, including running into a burning building to save a woman, and his early mastery of social media, which brought him earned 1.4 million followers on Twitter when the platform was little used in politics. His rhetorical skills and background in the Ivy League often brought comparisons to President Barack Obama, and he had been discussed as a potential presidential candidate since joining the Senate in 2013.

Now, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has mastered the art of selfie on social media. Another former mayor, Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, is considered the coolest face in the area. And Booker’s message of hope and love seemed to fall flat in an era perhaps most characterized by the democratic fury of the actions of the Trump administration.

An early focus on setting up a solid and seasoned campaign operation in Iowa and South Carolina may have hampered his campaign in the long run, as the resources he spent early on staff ‘left to work on a tight budget in the final stages of the primary, when many of his opponents ran television ads. This meant that even later in the campaign, after collecting some of the best endorsements in Iowa and visiting South Carolina almost more than any other candidate, a significant portion of the electorate in both states declared that they did not know his campaign or that he unfavorably.

On the stump, Booker highlighted his Midwestern connections – often referring to the nearly 80 family members he still lives in Iowa when he campaigned there – and urged voters to use “ l ‘radical love’ to overcome what he saw as hatred of Trump. But he rarely contrasted with his opponents on the track, even when asked directly, and even some of Booker’s supporters feared that his message about Trump was not sharp enough to go against a Republican president known for dragging his opponents into the mud.

Booker struggled to land on a message that would resonate with voters. He has long been considered a progressive Democrat in the Senate, pushing for criminal justice reform and the legalization of marijuana. And on the campaign trail, he proposed creating a $ 1,000 savings account for each child born in the United States to help close the racial wealth gap.

He was among the first candidates to publish a gun control plan, and at the time, he was the most ambitious in the field, as it included a firearms license program that would have been considered political suicide a decade ago. It also released an initial criminal justice reform plan that placed a strong emphasis on addressing disparities in sentencing for drug-related crimes.

But he also sought to present himself as an edifying and unifying figure who highlighted his bipartisan working record. That didn’t land in a Democratic primary that often rewarded candidates who promised voters that they were hard-minded fighters who could take on Trump.

Booker’s seat is in place for a vote this year, and he will stand for re-election to the Senate. A handful of candidates have launched campaigns for the siege, but Booker should have an easy path to re-election.

Booker’s exit from the presidential race further narrows the field, once dozen, which now has 12 candidates.

