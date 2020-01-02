advertisement

Hundreds of people who fled Corryong last night are now housed in shelters in neighboring cities.

Firefighters led a convoy of 122 cars out of Corryong last night, fearing that the city could be at risk of serious fire again in the coming days.

Around 9:00 p.m., the convoy reached an aid center in Tallangatta, where the families now have to wait nervously.

Many of the people remaining in Corryong are housed in the city’s high school, while others, including older residents, are housed in the hospital.

The emergency services hope to be able to supply Corryong with electricity again today. However, the residents of the region were all asked to evacuate in guarded convoys. They fear that the fire will burn with another in NSW and will pose an even greater threat on Friday and Saturday.

Rescue workers are still trying to gain access to hundreds of homes and farms that have been cut off by fire around Corryong.

media_cameraConvoy leaves Corryong fires under CFA protection over the Hume River. Image: Tony Goughmedia_cameraCFA trucks accompanied the convoy Image: Tony Gough

So far, it has been confirmed that 12 houses in neighboring Cudgewa were destroyed by the Corryong fire, although emergency services were relieved to find that all residents had escaped the damage.

However, out of the 300 houses and farms in the area, which are cut off without electricity and telephone connections, the emergency services have so far only been able to reach and visit 40.

Leigh McKenzie, the head of the incident, said it was important that people leave the region.

“We have teams in the pristine environment of the fire because there is no communication in the area (which tells people) to go today,” he said.

“Some of them may have already left – but the farmers will not go.

“The police are doing a search to see if everything is OK in these burned houses,” he said.

“They are evaluating every well-known farm, every well-known house or building in the fire area.

“You made 40 yesterday … and there are still hundreds and hundreds to do.”

Last night, hundreds of Upper Murray residents and tourists who had camped in the region were evacuated in a convoy under CFA surveillance.

Many of these families are now housed in emergency shelters near Tallangatta, and few are allowed to return to the affected areas to provide medical or other essential care to the remaining people.

media_cameraThe damage that occurred after the fire in the Green Valley near Corryong in Victoria. Picture Perry Duffinmedia_cameraVicious Flames Torn by Corryong. Picture: James Findlay @ james_findlay / Twitter

However, the animals in the areas previously entered have suffered greatly.

“They found 12,000 cattle and about 6,000 sheep that are still alive but in different conditions,” said McKenzie.

“Many of them have burnt feet – they stand on the hot floor, literally melting.”

“They are just dying and the farmers are extremely stressed. So we try to get as much help as possible to work with these people.”

Another fire flared up in the Corryong valleys at 3 a.m., quickly spreading to 100 hectares, and required reinforcements to work the night away.

While this fire is now under control, firefighters will continue to work today to prepare for the expectation that the Corryong and Tumbarumba fires will combine in the coming days and will significantly increase the risk.

“The fires in the forest are still burning – we’re not going to the forested areas,” said McKenzie.

“We only work to protect assets, community safety … and crew safety.”

