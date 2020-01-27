advertisement

The bodies of three U.S. firefighters who were killed in a fierce wildfire in a plane crash in remote Australian bushland earlier this week were recovered, police said on January 26 when investigators launched an investigation into the accident.

A spokeswoman for the Australian State Police in New South Wales emailed Reuters with the recovery.

advertisement

“They underwent an autopsy to confirm the ID,” said the spokeswoman.

Coulson Aviation, the private Canadian company that employed the trio, named them as U.S. veterans Captain Ian H. McBeth, 44, of Great Falls, Montana, First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson, 42, of Buckeye, Arizona, and flight engineer Rick DeMorgan Jr., 43, from Navarre, Florida.

Police and rescue workers are seen after a C-130 air tanker crashed after being fired-down in the snowy mountains, New Mountains, New South Wales, Australia on January 24, 2020 (New South Wales Police / via Reuters))

The crash of the C-130 tanker on January 23 increased mourning for bush fires in Australia, which have killed 33 people and millions of animals and charred vast areas since October.

The focus on Saturday was to determine what caused the plane to crash, which crashed into a wildfire in a national park in the mountains south of the Australian capital Canberra shortly after dropping a large load of retardants.

Greg Hood, chief commissioner of the Australian Road Safety Office, said the investigators found the plane’s cockpit voice recorder in the rear of the plane.

“We remain confident that it will help us with the investigation,” said Hood, adding that the crash site investigation was hampered by ongoing fires in the region.

“It was difficult today because there is still an active fire zone and there are incendiary bombs throughout the zone during the day.”

Firefighters and rescuers are seen after a C-130 tanker crashed after being fire-retarded in the snowy mountains, New Mountains, New South Wales, Australia on January 24, 2020 (New South Wales Police / via Reuters) )

The Americans were part of a multinational contingent that helped Australia fight the devastating bushfires that scorched about a third the size of Germany in three months and destroyed thousands of homes.

57 bush and grass fires burned in New South Wales, 23 of which had not yet been contained, the New South Wales Rural Fire Service said on Twitter.

In Queensland, Victoria and New South Wales, fire conditions have eased, three of the states have burned badly in the flames, and heavy storms over the weekend were expected to bring heavy rains to some fires, meteorologists said.

Melbourne, where the Australian Open tennis tournament is being held, should have a clear, sunny and warm weekend, but Canberra air quality remains one of the 50 most polluted cities in the world.

By Lidia Kelly, Additional reporting by Jamie Freed

advertisement