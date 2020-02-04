advertisement

The bodies of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the seven friends who died at their side in a California helicopter crash were reportedly given to their families.

The nine aboard the Sikorsky S-76B, which crashed in heavy fog on January 26 in Calabasas, all died of severe trauma, including 50-year-old pilot Ara Zobayan, a Los Angeles County medical examiner.

Now all nine bodies have been released for their families as the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the fiery crash, CNN said, citing the coroner’s office.

advertisement

media_cameraKobe and Gianna Bryant, along with seven others, died in a helicopter crash on January 26th. Image: AP

Among them are basketball legend Bryant (41) and his 13-year-old daughter, who was also an aspiring basketball star, and her regular pilot Ara Zobayan.

Girl basketball coach Christina Mauser, 38; Mother Sarah Chester, 45, and her 13-year-old daughter Payton Chester; and college baseball coach John Altobelli (56), his wife Keri Altobelli (46) and their 14-year-old daughter Alyssa Altobelli.

media_cameraVanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and Natalia Bryant, pictured in 2017. Image: Getty Images

Mauser’s husband, Matt Mauser, previously spoke about how close the group was and said, “It was a family. They all really looked after each other.

“They were great people … They were wonderful, they were warm,” he told the Today Show. “They loved their children and were so proud that their children grew.”

media_cameraInvestigators work at the site of a helicopter accident where Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed in Calabasas. Image: AP

The group was expected at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for a basketball game the day the helicopter crashed approximately 50 km northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Several emergency callers reported loud booms and flames after the California helicopter crash, which killed the NBA legend and eight others.

Some callers said they heard or saw a plane dive into Calabasas’ hilly terrain at around 9.45 a.m. (4.45 a.m. AEDT) on January 26.

media_cameraJesse Reyes Zaragoza writes a message about a memorial exhibition by Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Image: AP

According to the New York Post, a caller, a man, went on a trail when he heard Bryant’s Sikorsky S-76 helicopter descend on him – and mistaken him for an airplane.

“I can hear this plane, I think it was in the clouds,” he told the dispatcher according to the recording.

“We couldn’t see it – and then we only heard a bang and a dead sound. Then I can see the flames,” says the man.

media_cameraKobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant are honored together with all helicopter crash victims in front of the Super Bowl. Image: AP

Another caller at a nearby supermarket in Agoura Hills told dispatchers that a “helicopter had crashed into a mountain.”

“We heard it and I’m now looking at the flames,” said the man who was near the crash site.

media_cameraIAn Investigators at the crash site. Image: AP

This story was originally published in the New York Post and reprinted with permission.

Helicopter victims were originally released as Bodies of Kobe

advertisement