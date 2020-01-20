advertisement

Kiev, Ukraine – The bodies of the 11 Ukrainians who died when an Iranian rocket shot down a passenger plane arrived in Ukraine on Sunday for a farewell ceremony.

They were among the 176 deaths from the January 8 disaster when a Ukrainian Airlines plane flying to Kiev was dropped off from Tehran shortly after takeoff. Iran admitted three days later that the plane was accidentally hit by an anti-aircraft missile.

The bodies of the Ukrainian Air Force were taken to Boryspil Airport in Kiev on Sunday. An honor guard solemnly carried the coffins to the airport terminal, where they are supposed to stand until evening, so that the mourners can wait.

Nine of the late Ukrainians were crew members of the Boeing 737-800.

Iran admitted that it only shot down the plane after officials in several western countries provided evidence that a missile had caused the disaster. Iran’s initial claims that an engine failure had caused the plane to crash angered the Ukrainians, who also said that Iran should pay compensation and be more open to the circumstances.

“Iran should not behave like a youth. It has to pay for its irresponsible actions and the deaths of people,” said Tatjana Krivonos, a mourner at the airport.

The crash occurred just a few hours after Iran fired missiles at a base in Iraq where US troops were stationed, in retaliation for US drones that killed Iran’s most powerful general. Iran has been widely criticized for not closing its airspace under the tense conditions.

