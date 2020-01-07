advertisement

Police have once again searched for human remains found yesterday in Grampians National Park in the state’s northwest.

The alleged remains were found by passers-by in Bellfield Bushland at around 12:15 p.m. yesterday.

It is understood that the remains belong to a man.

Stawell SES assistant inspector Brody Stewart said two crews were on site at Borough Huts campsite south of Halls Gap.

“We support the police in restoring the body,” said Stewart. “We do a lot of searches at this time of year.

“A recovery of the body is a little more unusual, not much happens.”

Mr. Stewart said that the area was mostly thick scrubland with some dry creek beds.

“The whole area is popular with tourists,” he said.

The police were unable to locate the discovery before dark and resumed their response this morning.

Emergency services also looked after a person who had been bitten by a snake at around 6 p.m. in MacKenzie Falls on the Northern Grampians.

Gerald Van Der Werf, residing in St. Kilda, was missing in the area in 2016 and was last seen on Grampians Road.

