advertisement

A coroner requested security checks at other homes near the site of an explosion.

It follows an investigation into the death of Janet Jasper, 79, on December 12, 2017, who died as a result of a huge gas explosion on Allington Road, Birstall.

advertisement

Tanyka Rawden, assistant coroner for Rutland and North Leicestershire, requests a review of property security in the Allington Road area of ​​the village built in the 1960s.

The retired hosiery was in bed in her semi-detached house at number 44 at around 7:30 a.m. the previous day when the gas from an undetected leak in the vacant adjacent property ignited – causing an explosion that tore the two houses apart and damaged several others.

Opening of a memorial garden on Allington Drive, Birstall. In memory of Janet Jasper, who died in a gas explosion two years ago.

A jury at Loughborough Coroner’s Court released today (JAN 17) a verdict of “accidental death due to unintentional act” following a five-day hearing.

The court learned that Ms. Jasper was fatally injured when the roof and ceiling collapsed where she was lying.

Reaching his conclusion, the foreman of the jury said: “Janet Jasper died from injuries resulting directly from a gas explosion on December 11, 2017 on the adjacent and uninhabited property, 42 Allington Drive, Birstall.

“This was due to a natural gas leak at an unknown rate from a fractured pipe in the property hallway – the fracture being caused by subsidence in the concrete floor where the pipe was laid.”

“It is not known when the fracture occurred.

“There was an unintentional ignition of an explosive amount of gas from the kitchen cooking area.”

The scene at Allington Drive, Birstall after the explosion

(Image: Josh Payne / PA Wire)

He added: “Ms. Jasper was in bed at home at the time in a first floor bedroom on the adjoining property. She died on December 12, 2017, at the Coventry and Warwick University Hospital in Coventry.”

Roger Partridge, a retired engineer, said at the inquest that he smelled gas and that he was investigating the stove in his late father’s kitchen at number 42 when the gas was ignited.

The explosion, which buried him in the rubble and left him with broken bones and severe burns, also injured John Jasper, who was nearby.

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation has traced the leak to a damaged underground gas pipe, covered with concrete.

Video loading

Video not available

Click to play

Tap to play

Video will start in 8Cancel

Play now

The investigation also heard testimony from Cadent Gas – which owns, operates and maintains the gas network in the region. An engineer had visited Jasper’s home the day before the explosion after Mr. Jasper reported a smell of gas.

No leaks were found, however, the emergency engineer’s checks did not extend to the adjacent property where the explosion occurred a few hours later.

The HSE said that a thorough check of the remaining 252 properties on the estate, built by the same developer in the 1960s, found no other problems.

Rawden, however, decided that due to their similar construction, the risk of a similar incident occurring elsewhere – although unlikely – cannot be excluded.

It announced that it would write an urgent report calling on organizations such as Cadent, local authorities and Gas Safe – the UK gas industry registration body – to carry out a security review of the remaining properties, as well as policies and procedures, she said: “HSE said it considers these properties to be at risk.

“They said the risk is low, but any risk to life, no matter how small, is a risk that I must take seriously.

“I am concerned about the risk of additional deaths in the immediate area, so I will write a report to avoid further deaths.”

Janet Jasper, 79, died after being hit by bricks in her bed after a gas explosion in a nearby house.

Speaking to Mr. Jasper and his family, Ms. Rawden added: “I cannot imagine what you went through on December 11, 2017, or what you have gone through since you lost not only a wife and a mother but all the memories associated with home and possessions. I’m really sorry. “

Speaking at the end of the inquiry, Mr. Jasper said: “On behalf of myself, my family and my neighbors, I am relieved that this part of the process is over – and I am pleased that the Coroner agreed with the family to take the very important steps in reporting to prevent future deaths – hopefully to prevent something like this from happening again.

He added: “It was a long process to get to this final investigation. We never had a shutdown. It was not easy for family and neighbors. However, I think it was great relief that this part is over.

“It’s not over at all, but, all I can say is that it’s not just me who suffered – and we’ll get out of it slowly.”

Janet Jasper, 79, died after a separation wall fell on her in a gas explosion in Birstall

(Image: Family provided)

Paying homage to his late wife, Jasper said, “Janet was a very simple person who loved her garden. She was a very happy person and we greatly miss her.”

Neighbors Tina Shah and husband Sach, who live at a Jaspers door – on the other side of the gas explosion, with daughter Simran, 13, and son Cush, eight, attended the investigation to support Mr. Jasper and his family.

Ms. Shah, 37, said, “We have been living there for 14 years. John and Janet were like the family and grandparents of our two children, who always ran and went out of their house and used to feed their pets.

“They thought about Janet’s world, like all of us, and found it hard to accept their loss. They were too young to understand the grief.

“John will always be part of our family.”

“We have the right to feel safe in our home” – Tina and Sach Shah, who live next to the Jaspers

(Image: Leicester Mercury)

She added, “I am delighted that the coroner is writing a report and hopefully action will be taken. What steps no one knows, but at least something is being done.

“It was an accident and, unfortunately, we can’t bring Janet back – but the most important thing is to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

“We have the right to feel safe in our home.”

A Cadent spokesperson said, “Our thoughts are with Mr. Jasper and his family during this very difficult time.

“Today’s investigation (01/17/20) revealed that Ms. Jasper’s death was the result of an accident” due to an involuntary act “.

“We went to 44 Allington Drive the day before the explosion following a report of a gas odor.

“We have carried out our verifications in accordance with our procedure for responding to potential gas leaks, which follows industry directives.”

Read more

What’s going on in your area

He added: “Safety is at the heart of our operations, and is always our main concern. In this regard, we are meeting with the other gas distribution networks and the HSE next week to review industry procedures to respond to gas leaks.

“The purpose of this meeting is to ensure that the broader concerns raised by the coroner are carefully considered and addressed appropriately.

“Incidents like this are extremely rare, but if you ever think you can smell gas, please call the gas emergency number immediately on 0800 111 999. The number is free and open 24/7. 7. “

.

advertisement