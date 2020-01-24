advertisement

Robbie Baker says there have been 17 murders in Sumter County in the past 13 months

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County MPs are looking for a suspect to be involved in the death investigation into a 23-year-old whose body was found on New Year’s Day.

According to MPs, 20-year-old Deontae Jackson will be charged with murdering Montrell Epps as soon as he is detained. MPs believe Jackson is armed and dangerous.

Robbie Baker, Coroner of Sumter County, who has had two homicide victims in Sumter County this year, says this is only part of the growing trend of gun violence in his county.

“There have been 17 murders in Sumter County in the past 13 months. This is unreal.”

A Sumter County MP found Epp’s body on McCrays Mill Road on New Year’s Day.

Less than three weeks later, the body of 17-year-old Antwan Dukes was discovered in front of Wilder Street.

Though he says every murder is different, Baker says the last two really hit the mark.

“I think of my kids when they were in high school and God forbids someone knocking on my door and telling me that my 17 year old daughter or son is dead and you can’t do anything. Say it They’re feeling better and you feel their pain when you leave there, ”Baker said.

Given that homicide victims in Sumter County are getting younger, Baker says the best way to prevent such crimes is to reach children early and teach them that gun violence is not the answer.

“I think a lot starts at home, it starts with the churches, and then I think that schools need to do a better job by possibly introducing bailiffs and law enforcement officers into their schools to sit down and with this boy Talk to the crowd and reach them and talk to them now and let them know that this stuff is real. It is not a video game. This young loss of life must stop, ”said Baker.

If you have information about Jackson’s location, or who knows who could be responsible for Dukes’ death, contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.

