Johnson & Johnson’s chief scientific officer said he was “fairly confident” that his company could develop a vaccine against the new coronavirus that is spreading from a growing number of countries in China.

There is currently no vaccination or cure for the corona virus, which has been fatal to some people.

“We have dozens of scientists working on it, so we are pretty confident that we can create something that works over the long term and remains active,” said Dr. Paul Stoffels performing in CNBC’s Squawk Box on Monday.

Stoffels said the company’s scientists would have developed an Ebola vaccine in six months, but it would be similar to an approach to the Zika virus that would require them to start over.

Johnson & Johnson will work with five different designs in parallel with five different partners around the world to find out which part of the vaccine can be used to produce an effective vaccine. When they find a vaccine, they are preparing to make thousands of vaccines.

On January 25, 2020, medical personnel wearing protective clothing to protect against a previously unknown corona virus come to the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan, China, with a patient. (Hector Retamal / AFP via Getty Images)

Scientists around the world are trying to develop a vaccine as more and more cases occur in China and more and more countries report confirmed cases.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), launched in Davos in 2017, announced last week that three companies will receive a total of $ 12.5 million for the development of vaccines against the virus.

“The goal is to win nCoV 2019 vaccine candidates for clinical trials as soon as possible,” the nonprofit said in a statement.

The Chinese authorities published a sequence of the virus in a public database on January 10, the science magazine reported. Representatives from Moderna and Inovio, both US-based and both funded by the coalition, told the magazine that they could have vaccines by February 27 to start animal testing.

A group of women wears protective masks during exercise in Wuhan, China, on January 27, 2020. (Getty Images)

“We are starting at exactly the same time and this is a great opportunity for us to go to Mano with Moderna Mano,” said Joseph Kim, CEO of Inovio. “I like our chances.”

The University of Queensland in Australia is the third group to receive money from the coalition. A vaccine could be available in as little as six months, according to Paul Young, head of the university’s Faculty of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences.

“The team hopes to develop a vaccine in the next six months that can help curb this outbreak,” he said. “The vaccine is being distributed to first responders to curb the spread of the virus worldwide.”

Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told USA Today that the agency is also working to develop a vaccine from this sequence.

“Aside from bureaucratic or regulatory requirements, which I don’t think will occur, we can almost certainly get into the first phase in three months,” he said.

