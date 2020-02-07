advertisement

Two other people in the Vancouver Coastal Health region tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the province’s total to four.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Thursday afternoon that the two new cases were related to the woman in her fifties, who became known as the second confirmed case in the province on Tuesday.

BC’s chief medical health officer, Henry, told the media that the two new cases were family members of the woman. Henry added that the two new cases are visitors from the Wuhan region, where the virus is believed to have occurred late last year.

advertisement

According to Henry, all three people in this household are self-isolating and reporting to the health authorities.

She also reiterated Tuesday’s advice that people should consider quarantining themselves and their children for 14 days when they recently returned from Hubei province, China, which is considered the global epicenter of the outbreak.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix intervened and said: “If you are sick, stay away from work, if your children are sick, stay away from school.”

On Tuesday, a second person in the Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) region was identified by the Coronavirus province’s health authorities.

Provincial chief physician Henry announced on Tuesday that the patient was a woman whose family members came from Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus outbreak began.

The patient and her family members from Wuhan were isolated in their home.

Henry told the media that the woman was in her mid-50s and got sick a few days ago.

It is believed that she has visited a local hospital to be examined before returning home to free herself.

The Richmond News previously asked the B.C. Ministry of Health to explain why the patient’s place of residence is not given.

A spokesman for the ministry said, “We are not currently releasing their whereabouts to protect patient privacy.”

Henry said the tests done on the woman returned “presumably positive” last night, with a second test done in a national laboratory in Winnipeg.

It is not yet clear if one of the Wuhan family members – who flew to the Vancouver area before Chinese officials closed the area – was symptomatic when they arrived.

“These details are still being worked on. VCH is investigating today to track their movements and determine if they have been in contact with anyone,” added Henry.

“However, they were aware of the outbreak of the corona virus and restricted contact with people outside the home.”

Henry said the woman was fine and that she was home alone.

Regarding the Canadian government’s flight to take Canadians from Wuhan, China to Trenton, Ontario – expected Thursday – Henry said Richmond Hospital is ready to take patients if they need urgent medical care during the refueling stop Need help with YVR.

Last Friday, the province said it had tested 114 samples for the virus, but only one case was confirmed.

The patient, who also lives in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, which includes Richmond, Vancouver and the north along the sky to Bella Coola, is a man in his forties who recently traveled to Wuhan. He is also isolated at home.

There are now seven confirmed cases in Canada. The other three are in Ontario.

To date, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 28,000 people and killed 566 people. While most deaths occurred in mainland China, where the virus originated in Wuhan in December, both the Philippines and Hong Kong announced the virus’s first death this week.

The World Health Organization announced on Tuesday that 27 cases of the virus have spread from person to person in nine countries.

advertisement