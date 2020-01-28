advertisement

A number of Toronto schools and universities are taking precautions following reports that student parents shared the same flight as a Toronto man who was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Health officials confirmed Canada’s first case in Canada on Monday after a man in his 50s was hospitalized in Sunnybrook on Saturday. He had recently traveled to Wuhan, where the explosion began. The man’s wife had accompanied him on his trip and could also have illness, according to reports. However, her case has not yet been confirmed and she has been isolated at home.

Two Toronto private schools sent statements to parents earlier this week informing them that certain student parents were on the same flight as a Toronto patient and had quarantined himself for 14 days as part of the protocol.

Richmond Montessori High School (RHMS) issued a “emergency order,” CTV reported, asking parents who have traveled from places with reported outbreaks to keep their children home for 15 days before returning. In school.

On Sunday, the director issued a statement saying that a parent of a child was on the same flight as the patient, but “members of this family have been on RHMS despite our Emergency Order. This person is not the person being held in Sunnybrook Hospital, ”the letter read.

“Please be advised that although this parent was on the same flight, the family has informed us that this parent shows no symptoms at this time. We have been advised that this parent has been quarantined away from their immediate family and that the family has also been quarantined by February 07, 2020 as a precaution. “

The school did not respond to National Post requests for comment.

Dionne Malcolm, a spokeswoman for the Toronto Montessori School, told the Post that the school issued a parenting notice this week saying that “two parents of students at our school proactively informed us they were passengers on the same flight as the patient at news Parents have voluntarily agreed to keep their families in quarantine for the suggested 14-day period, Malcolm added.

Richmond Montessori High School enrolls 600 students a year, while Toronto Montessori enrolls about 775, meaning an approximate total of 1,375 students could be exposed to a risk of infection.

actions

As well as the above institutions, different Toronto private schools have taken different preliminary actions regarding virus reports.

A supervisor at the Central Hill Montessori Willowdale campus said the letters had been sent to parents earlier this week and today, informing them of the explosion and description of certain policies. The letter sent Monday, she explained, outlined what the virus is and what measures are being taken by the province. A letter circulated Tuesday urged families who have traveled to keep their families home for two days before returning. Families who have traveled to places with reported outbreaks are required to submit school travel documentation.

A staff member at Cornerstone Montessori Prep School in downtown Toronto said parents have been informed and that the school has maintained basic sanitation practices to keep the campus clean.

According to CTV, the principal of Somerset Academy, a private school in Markham, sent a letter home last weekend, asking families who have traveled to Asia to stay home for a minimum of 15 days. The letter also asked parents of children with flu-like symptoms that have developed within the last 12 hours to stay away.

“To avoid any member of our Somerset Academy family becoming ill with this disease, we are requesting that all families who are currently out of school and in Asia or are planning to go to Asia understand that you will not be allowed return to Somerset Academy or Yips until you and your family have been home from your travels at least 15 days from the date you landed in Canada, ”the letter states.

“As proof of this, you will be required to provide and show us your (or es) document and / or stamped documents showing the date of your return from your trip.”

Various Toronto universities have published virus statements on their websites, asking students to contact health clinics if they feel any flu-like symptoms that appear and / or stay in their residences or homes and refer to the guidelines. published by public health authorities.

fear

Fears have risen in some communities in the GTA after reports detailing the outbreak of the virus in various countries and its continued impact on China. Parents of school children in the York region sent an online petition to the York County School Board, demanding that schools insist that anyone who has traveled to China self-quarantine for 17 days before back to school.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Canadian Public Health Agency have suggested that anyone at risk of contracting the virus self-quarantine between two and 14 days.

“The York region has a large Chinese-Canadian population. There were many people traveling to China before or during the Chinese New Year. We cannot be overly cautious about protecting our children,” reads a petition. .

The board responded Monday, stressing that while they understand the anxiety of families, they are following the advice of public health authorities “who have clearly stated that the risk to Canadians is low and no additional measures are needed at school at this time “.

China’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner delivered China Southern Airlines tax at runway at Guangzhou airport, southern China’s Guangdong province on June 2, 2013. Fear has been mounting in Toronto communities after health officials reported the first coronavirus outbreak in Toronto.

STR / AFP / Getty Images

The board also warned residents to view the virus as a “Chinese virus”. Those affected or potential broadcasters are not simply people of Chinese descent. “The virus has spread to many countries, such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia and Canada,” they wrote. “In cases such as this, we must unite as Canadians and avoid any hint of xenophobia, which in this case may victimize our East Asian community and we must rely on our shared values ​​of equality and inclusion.

Ryan Bird, a spokesman for the Toronto District School Board, told the Post that the board has received concerns from parents within its jurisdiction, and said the board is following the instructions of public health authorities. He said the board is not implementing “any additional protocol at this time” other than providing information.

Bird said he has not received any concerns similar to the petition. However, he stressed that while they “understand that there is fear, we cannot make decisions based on fear. We have to make them based on medical facts”.

