advertisement

A case of the fatal corona virus has been confirmed in Victoria.

The Sunday Herald Sun learned that the person returned to Melbourne from Wuhan, China last week.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos confirmed that the first coronavirus case in Australia was a Chinese citizen in her fifties who returned to Melbourne from Wuhan in China on January 19.

advertisement

Did you land on China Southern Airlines flight CZ321 from Guangzhou to Melbourne on January 19? Email rebekah.cavanagh@news.com.au

He is currently isolated at the Monash Hospital in Clayton.

Ms. Mikakos announced that all passengers on the affected man’s China Southern Airlines flight CZ321 to Melbourne would be notified.

HOW TO AVOID A CONTRACT WITH CORONAVIRUS

The flight arrived at 9:00 a.m. on January 19.

The man traveled alone and reached China Southern Airlines flight CZ321 from Guangzhou to Melbourne at around 9:00 am on January 19.

He had taken the connecting flight CZ3706 from Wuhan to Guangzhou.

media_cameraMinister of Health Jenny Mikakos and Chief Health Officer Dr. Angie Bone. Picture: Alex Coppel.

He is a guest of his family in Australia.

Dr. Bone said the man had not been in a public area since his arrival and was only in contact with his family.

She couldn’t tell which suburb he was living in.

His family is closely monitored for signs of symptoms.

The man introduced himself to a general practitioner on Thursday, but no connection to the virus was established.

When his condition worsened, his family contacted the hospital and took him yesterday where he remains isolated with pneumonia symptoms.

It was confirmed positive for the corona virus at 2.15 am today.

Dr. Bone said it was a general practitioner who had no connection with the man’s illness and the fact that he came from Wuhan.

She said the department had informed hospitals and general practitioners about the virus and given advice on symptoms.

“We ask general practitioners to ask people with respiratory problems about their travel history,” she said.

Dr. Angie Bone, chief health officer, said the man didn’t know how he contracted respiratory disease but had no symptoms on the plane.

He never went to the market where the virus was suspected, she said.

He is also not a healthcare worker in China who treats suspicious patients.

“It may be a second-hand case,” said Dr. Bone.

At this point, little is known about the incubation times of the virus, so it is unclear when it would have been infected with the virus.

media_cameraWork is underway in Wuhan to build a 1000-bed hospital by February 3 to cope with the rise in coronavirus patients in the city. Picture: Getty

Ms. Mikakos urged the Melburnians not to panic and said the risk to the public was “low”.

“This is a confirmed case in Australia,” she said.

“There is no cause for concern in the general public.

“We do everything we can to protect the community.”

The recent outbreak of the Coronavirus China has quickly spread to other parts of the world.

Seven other Australians are being screened for the virus, including five in NSW.

The death toll in China continues to rise, with 41 confirmed deaths and more than 850 infected people.

A special hospital with 1000 beds is currently being built in Wuhan because the city is struggling with the number of infected patients in the city.

Authorities in China have blocked 14 cities, closed parts of the Great Wall and Disneyland in Shanghai.

media_cameraWuhan is blocked due to the virus. Image: Stringe / Getty

Federal Minister of Health Greg Hunt said: “Australia has first-class health systems with procedures to identify and treat cases, including isolation facilities in every state and territory. These procedures have been activated.”

“Our laboratories have developed test methods for this novel corona virus that offer a certain level of security within a day,” he said.

Minister Hunt said the Victoria and Commonwealth authorities would “contact tracking” passengers and passengers who have traveled on this flight, giving them information and advice.

Federal, state, and area health ministers held a conference call to discuss how the nation will respond to the corona virus.

Mr. Hunt said “we will hit all flights from China” and get more information about the virus at airports.

Doctors will also receive new notifications about the coronavirus and its symptoms through the Australia Medical Association and the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, he said.

“We work with the AMA and RACGP to ensure that all doctors are fully aware of and aware of the symptoms of the coronavirus,” Hunt wrote on Twitter.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade issued a level 4 [no travel] warning for Wuhan and Hubei Province in China overnight.

The warning was posted on the Smart Traveler website.

The level of advice for China as a whole has not changed.

Australian Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murphy said Victoria acted quickly and appropriately.

“Victoria followed its strict protocols, including isolating the person concerned. I understand that the patient has pneumonia and is in a stable condition, “said Prof. Murphy.

“We don’t know exactly how long it takes for symptoms to appear after a person is infected, but there is an incubation period and some patients have very mild symptoms.

SIMILAR NEWS

CHILD HOSPITAL WITH SUSPECTED CORONAVIRUS

CHINA ESTABLISHES A HOSPITAL TO TREAT CORONAVIRUS

“Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, vomiting, and difficulty breathing. Difficulty breathing is a sign of possible pneumonia and requires immediate medical attention.

“People who come to Australia with these symptoms from an international flight should notify their airline or biosecurity officer when they disembark.”

rebekah.cavanagh@news.com.au

advertisement