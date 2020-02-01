advertisement

China’s death toll from a new virus rose to 259 on Saturday. According to a World Health Organization official, other governments need to prepare for “domestic outbreak control” if the disease spreads to their countries.

Beijing criticized Washington’s order to ban the entry of most foreigners who have visited China in the past two weeks. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced similar measures after Japan and Singapore on Saturday.

Meanwhile, South Korea and India flew hundreds of their citizens out of Wuhan, the city in the center of an area where extensive anti-virus measures prevent around 50 million people from leaving the country.

The evacuees were in a two-week quarantine. Indonesia also sent an airplane.

The number of confirmed cases in China rose to 11,791, exceeding the number when SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) broke out in 2002-03.

The rapid spread of the virus in two months caused the World Health Organization on Thursday to declare it a global emergency.

This statement reversed the move from a cautious stance earlier to government recommendations to prepare for the possibility of the virus spreading, WHO representative in Beijing, Gauden Galea, said. Most of the cases reported so far concerned people visiting China or their family members.

The agency acted out of concern for poorer countries that may not be able to respond, Galea said. Such a declaration requires a coordinated international response and can bring more money and resources.

The WHO said it was particularly concerned that some cases abroad involved human-to-human transmission.

“Countries need to prepare for a possible import to identify cases as early as possible and to be ready for domestic outbreak control when this happens,” Galea told The Associated Press.

On Friday, the United States declared a public health emergency and President Donald Trump signed a decree prohibiting the entry of foreigners who have traveled to China in the past 14 days, scientists say longest incubation period.

China criticized the US controls, which it said contradicted the WHO appeal to avoid travel bans, and “rude comments” that Beijing did not cooperate.

“Just as the WHO recommended to take action against travel restrictions, the US hurried to take the opposite route. Certainly not a goodwill gesture, ”said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

WHO Secretary General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva that despite the urgency, there is “no reason to take measures that unnecessarily affect international travel and trade”.

Meanwhile, the ruling Communist Party postponed the end of the New Year holiday in Hubei Province, in which Wuhan is located, to an unspecified “reasonable extent,” and appealed to the public to stay home.

Another closed city in Hubei, Huanggang, on Saturday prohibited almost all residents from leaving their homes under the strictest controls that have been imposed so far. The government said that only one person from each household was allowed to buy groceries every two days.

“Others may only go out for medical treatment, for the prevention and control of epidemics, or in supermarkets and pharmacies,” says an announcement.

China’s increasingly drastic disease control began with the cessation of air, bus and train connections to Wuhan, an industrial center with 11 million inhabitants.

The barrier has spread to the surrounding cities. The holiday, China’s busiest time of year, ends on Sunday in the rest of the country after a three-day extension to delay the return of hundreds of millions of workers to factories and offices.

The official Xinhua news agency said that people in Hubei who work outside the province have also been given extended vacation.

The party’s decision “emphasized the importance of preventing and controlling the epidemic among travelers,” said Xinhua.

Americans returning from China are allowed to enter the country, but must undergo a 14-day self-regulation.

A 14-day quarantine is imposed on returning from Hubei Province. As of Sunday, the United States will direct flights from China to seven major airports where passengers can be checked.

Also on Friday, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines discontinued all flights between the United States and China. Other airlines, including British Airways, Finnair and Cathay Pacific from Hong Kong, have also canceled or cut the flight to mainland China. Vietnam has discontinued all flights to China.

The US Order followed a travel notice for Americans to leave China. Japan and Germany also advised against non-essential trips to China, and the UK with the exception of Hong Kong and Macau.

A plane with Indians from Wuhan landed in New Delhi on Saturday. The government said they would be quarantined in a nearby town, Manesar. Sri Lanka also pulled out 33 more of its citizens and promised to bring out the remaining 204 students.

A special flight brought back 312 Bangladeshis from Wuhan, including eight who were hospitalized at high temperatures. The government says over 5,000 Bangladeshis are studying in China.

A Turkish military transporter with 42 people left Wuhan for Ankara on Saturday. They reportedly showed no signs of infection.

The Kremlin said Russian planes will begin operating on Saturday to evacuate Russians from areas in China most severely affected by the virus.

The German defense minister said an aircraft that brought 102 citizens back to Germany was refused permission to land and refuel in Moscow because the Russians were said to have insufficient capacity and had to divert to Helsinki.

An EU evacuation flight from Wuhan was planned for Saturday.

South Korea’s second evacuation flight landed in Seoul with 330 people from Wuhan. They should be checked for fever before being taken to two quarantine centers.

South Korea also reported its 12th virus case, which appeared to be a human-to-human transmission.

At least 24 countries have reported cases since China informed the WHO of the new virus in late December.

China’s mortality rate is falling, but the number of confirmed cases will continue to grow as thousands of specimens from suspected cases are yet to be tested, WHO’s Galea said.

“The mortality rate in the event drops to a much lower level than three, now four weeks ago,” he said.

Both the new virus and SARS come from the coronavirus family, which also includes those who cause colds. Experts say there are signs that the new virus is spreading among people in China.

Although scientists expect limited transmission of the virus between people with family or other close contacts, they are concerned about cases of infections that could spread to people with less exposure.

In Japan, a tour guide and a bus driver became infected after escorting two tour groups from Wuhan. The country reported four new cases, including a woman in her twenties who worked on the same coach and another person who was asymptomatic, a total of 20 cases.

In Germany, after a Chinese colleague visited, five employees of a German auto parts manufacturer fell ill, including two who had no direct contact with the woman. She showed no symptoms until she flew back to China.

On Friday, Germany confirmed a sixth case, a child of an already infected person. Vietnam confirmed another case for a total of six cases and on Saturday Australia counted its 12 infections.

Spain reported its first case, a German man who had close contact with an infected person in Germany and then traveled to the Canary Islands with some friends. Four friends who were hospitalized with him showed no symptoms. In the United States, health officials issued a two-week quarantine order for the 195 Americans who were evacuated from Wuhan this week.

It was the first time that a federal quarantine was ordered since concerns about smallpox were raised in the 1960s, according to centers for disease control and prevention.

None of the Americans housed in a Southern California military base show signs of disease, but infected people do not show immediate symptoms and may be able to pass the virus on before they appear sick.

Associated press authors such as Aniruddha Ghosal in New Delhi, Tong-hyung Kim in Seoul, South Korea, Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo, Hau Dinh in Hanoi, Vietnam, Niniek Karmini in Jakarta, Indonesia and Bharatha Mallawarachi in Colombo, Sri Lanka contributed to the report ,

