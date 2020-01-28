advertisement

January 28, 2020 Johnna Crider

The corona virus is everywhere in the news and has virtually closed China. Most companies are likely to panic due to the fact that the country where their new plant has just opened for business ceases all activities and focuses on trying to control the virus while developing a cure. That’s right, all factories in China are closed to business. This can hit Tesla’s stock a bit hard, but as always Elon Musk sees the bigger picture. Analysts and investors can panic and sell their shares, but Tesla is all about helping people.

Tesla owners in China receive free supercharging during the corona virus outbreak. Tesla China wants to help the owners get through this difficult time – and giving access to free charging can be very useful, such as VW or BMW giving away free gas or diesel for its customers (if they did).

Tesla is a company that cares about its customers. This has been proven time and again by the way Elon Musk has responded to disasters, responded to Twitter with his customers and really listens to our ideas. He communicates in a way that you would not expect from a large company, even as a joke as a famous friend. He once told me that the food and view of Saturn were amazing. The fact that he jokes with his customers and followers on Twitter only shows how much he cares about his supporters and customers as a person. Elon Musk and Tesla appreciate us – and humanity in general. So it’s no surprise that Tesla is again doing something to help its customers during this devastating outbreak.

The fact that China has closed all its manufacturing activities, including foreign factories and operations, so that people can stay at home and focus their country as safely as possible on finding a cure, is proof of leadership. Here in America it is always business first and business as usual. We can be hit by a record disaster and many companies will say, “You still come in, right?” And if your answer is no, you may be fired. And our government will have no sympathy for you.

So the fact that China has just closed everything and contained the virus and made a remedy their main goal, shows to me that they have their priorities in order. Yes, the shares are being hit. Yes, the business world will get a blow to her stomach and chest, but at least there will be a business world to return to for those affected by this virus if a cure is developed quickly.

When it comes to business, it’s a shame to recognize that the lives of their employees usually don’t matter – at least not beyond what is necessary or good for PR. When I worked at Goodwill, colleagues often told me that we were all replaceable. In other words, no matter how hard we worked, we were not appreciated. Other organizations throughout America have this mentality. Of course, some companies give you an insurance policy, an IRA fund or some sort of benefit that makes ‘slaving’ worthwhile for them.

In the midst of a new crisis, it is nice to see another reminder that Tesla cares about the lives of its customers and does something practical to help them. In fact, the birth of Tesla was due to the desire of a few people to help humanity, and its success is due to the desire of millions of people to do so.

Johnna Crider Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. In 2018, Elon Musk advised her to “Believe in the Good.”

Tesla is one of the many good things to believe in.









