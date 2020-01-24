advertisement

PART – A new coronavirus that has killed 26 people in China was confirmed in Europe for the first time on Friday as it spread despite Chinese efforts to quarantine the city at the heart of the blast.

China shut down Shanghai Disneyland and part of the Great Wall and suspended public transport in 10 cities after rushing to contain the virus, squeezing millions at the start of the country’s Lunar New Year holiday.

France reported two cases Friday night, the first being discovered in Europe. Most likely, Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said.

Wuhan, a city of 11 million where the virus was first identified, is in virtual closure. Almost all flights to Wuhan Airport have been canceled and checkpoints block major roads leading out of town.

As the city slips into isolation, pharmacies have begun running out of supplies and hospitals have been flooded by nervous residents. The city is rushing to build a 1,000-bed hospital on Monday, state media said.

Despite the deadlock, the virus is already spreading further.

Most of the cases and all deaths have been in China, but have also been detected in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Nepal and the United States. There is no vaccine or specific treatment for the new virus.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday there were 63 patients under investigation, with two cases confirmed, both to people who had traveled to Wuhan.

Following a congressional conference by health officials, Republican US Senator John Barrasso, a former physician, said people in the United States may have been infected with the virus up to 14 days ago in China.

A visitor wearing a mask walks at the Shanghai Disney Resort, which will close during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebration following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Shanghai, China January 24, 2020.

Aly Song / Reuters

“We want to try to stop and prevent people from coming to the United States if they have them,” Barrasso told reporters, without giving details of how that could be accomplished.

Airports around the world have increased passenger control of China.

The newly identified coronavirus has created the alarm because there are still many unknowns around it, how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads among humans. It can cause pneumonia, which has been fatal in some cases.

Symptoms include fever, difficulty breathing and coughing. Most of the deaths have been in elderly patients, many with pre-existing medical conditions, the World Health Organization said.

As of Thursday, the National Health Commission in China said there were 830 confirmed cases and 26 deaths.

Most cases have been in Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated in a market that was illegally traded in wild life.

A woman with a face mask wears a cheongsam ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year on a train in Bangkok on January 24, 2020, after four people were discovered with Coronavirus in Thailand.

Candida Ng / AFP via Getty Images

As China tries to contain the blast, it has suspended transportation to 10 cities in central Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, the Hubei Daily reported.

The country will take further, more targeted measures, state television reported, citing a State Council meeting Friday. No further details.

“Local authorities need to take more responsibility and have a stronger sense of urgency,” the state broadcaster CCTV said.

The week-long celebrations to welcome Rat Year began on Friday, raising fears that the infection rate could accelerate as hundreds of millions of people travel to see family at home and abroad.

In Wuhan, a handful were boarded by a high-speed train that pulled into the city station on Friday, but no one boarded the plane.

“Choice what choice do I have? It’s Chinese New Year. We have to see our family,” said one man on the train giving his family the name Hu.

As part of the restrictions, some sections of the Great Wall near Beijing will be closed by Saturday, state media said.

Beijing’s Lama Temple, where people traditionally bid for the new year, has closed, as have some other temples and the Forbidden City, the capital’s most famous attraction in the capital.

Shanghai Disneyland will be closed starting Saturday. The theme park has a capacity of 100,000 days and sold out during last year’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

Movie premieres have been postponed and McDonald’s business suspended in five cities in Hubei province.

“There’s so much news, so much data, every 10 minutes there’s an update, it’s scary, especially for people like us in a hard hit area,” Lily Jin, 30, a resident of Wuhan, told Reuters.

The WHO said Thursday it was “too soon” to determine the outbreak of a public health emergency of international concern, which would require countries to step up their response.

That decision could be re-evaluated in the coming days as the situation evolves, said Anthony Fauci, of the National Institutes of Health, the top institution for infectious disease, adding that it was “open to discuss” whether closing the trip would have an effect key.

“The mass involuntary quarantine in Wuhan and its neighboring cities is counterproductive,” added Lawrence Gostin, a public health expert at Georgetown University Law School in Washington. “A blockade of Wuhan will cause the underground epidemic, provoking fear and panic.”

Some experts believe the virus is not as dangerous as the one that caused the 2002-03 outbreak of Severe Acute Order Syndrome (SARS), which also started in China and killed nearly 800 people, or the one that caused respiratory syndrome. Middle East (MERS), which has killed more than 700 people since 2012.

Three international research teams – using different approaches – have begun work on vaccines, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparation Innovations said.

Markets have been up this week for fear that the outbreak will curb travel and hurt economic demand. Shares in luxury goods companies have been hit especially by fears of falling demand from China.

