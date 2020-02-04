advertisement

BANGKOK / SINGAPORE – Given the misinformation about the new corona virus on social media, some Asian governments are resisting arrests, fines, and fake news laws. Freedom of speech advocates are in favor of measures that can silence dissenting opinions.

At least 16 people were arrested for coronavirus posts in Malaysia, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong, while Singapore applied its controversial new fake news law, POFMA, to media companies and social media users to pass on government warnings force your posts and articles to say that they contain lies.

“Fortunately, we now have POFMA to deal with this fake news,” said Lawrence Wong, one of the ministers who leads a Singapore government task force to stop the virus from spreading.

Many details of the new flu-like corona virus that emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan a few weeks ago are unknown. As the death toll increased, fear was heightened by social media posts ranging from bizarre to malicious.

Posts contain speculation about how the video game could intercept or avoid the virus. A minister in Burma (also known as Myanmar) has been accused of sharing a post that recommended eating more onions or anti-Chinese attacks.

“What I call an” idiot variety “has led to a global, social media-driven panic that in turn feeds itself,” wrote Karim Raslan in his column, in which he noted how big the challenge had been for governments , deal with it.

At least five people were arrested and released on bail in southwestern Kerala, India for WhatsApp messages, said Aadhithya R, Thrissur District Police Chief. Six people were arrested in Malaysia on suspicion of spreading false news.

In Vietnam, where an army of cyber censors recorded social media comments for the communist government, at least nine people were fined and three celebrities were asked to explain their actions regarding contributions to coronavirus.

An employee (L) puts a face mask on a child at a train station in Hanoi, Vietnam on February 2, 2020. (Nhac Nguyen / AFP via Getty Images)

Thailand welcomed the success of an “anti-fake news center” set up last year. Dozens of employees have checked nearly 7,600 posts in four days since January 25th. As a result, 22 posts on their website were marked as wrong and two were arrested under the Cyber ​​Crime Law.

“The Anti-Fake News Center is working hard to check these rumors and tell people the truth,” said Minister for Digital Affairs Puttipong Punnakanta.

Thailand is one of the countries where social media laws have been tightened in recent years, despite complaints from human rights groups that they could be targeted against government opponents.

control

Freedom of speech advocates fear that the campaign against the corona virus could help governments to increase their control and damage the health campaign.

“Criminalizing language, even if it targets falsehoods, is very likely to prevent real-time sharing of information that is essential during epidemics,” said Matthew Bugher, Asia Freedom of Speech Campaign Program Group leader, Article 19.

China has been heavily censoring social media for a long time, and some critics claim information about the emerging virus in Wuhan may have been delayed – and thus potential countermeasures.

Eight people were arrested after being accused of spreading disease rumors in early January. However, the case was closed last week due to growing public anger at coping with the new crisis.

In the meantime, the ubiquitous Tencent Holdings messaging app, WeChat, has added tools to unmask virus rumors.

Western social media companies are also stepping up their activities. Facebook has announced it will remove misinformation about the corona virus – a rare departure from the usual practice of the world’s largest social network for health content.

Government threats

Taiwan has warned of punishment for spreading disinformation. South Korean police have worked with telecommunications authorities to block “false information,” the Yonhap news agency said.

According to the Indonesian police, two people were arrested for spreading false charges and bringing charges against them that could result in up to five years in prison. Hong Kong police said a mall security guard was arrested for spreading false news about infections.

In Singapore, some said the government was responsible for applying its new counterfeit news law.

“Lots of examples of misinformation, confusing data and downright fake news pose a clear and current threat to public safety and health,” said Nicholas Fang, founder of Singapore’s Black Dot Research consultancy.

But not everyone was convinced.

Journalist and activist Kirsten Han is one of those who received a government correction notice – in her case because she published an article on executions last month instead of having anything to do with the corona virus.

“Just because there are relatively justified uses of a # fakenews law does not mean that the law is well worded and cannot be an instrument of abuse and repression,” she commented on Twitter.

By Matthew Tostevin and John Geddie

