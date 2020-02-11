advertisement

The incubation period for the new coronavirus can be up to 24 days, according to the largest study that has so far analyzed patients of the disease.

The February 9 study, which has not yet been reviewed, was led by renowned Chinese respiratory physician Zhong Nanshan and co-authored with 38 Chinese researchers. Around 1,100 patients in 31 provinces and 552 hospitals were analyzed. The mean incubation period was 3 days, below an earlier estimate of 5.2 days.

The maximum incubation period is 24 days – of two weeks, as previously predicted.

The researchers also couldn’t rule out the possibility of super spreaders – a sick person who can infect a large number of others.

Fast transmission from person to person

The study also found further evidence of human-to-human transmission: around 160 people – 26 percent of non-Wuhans – recently did not travel to Wuhan before becoming infected with the virus, and had no contact with the locals in Wuhan ,

“The 2019 nCoV epidemic is spreading rapidly from person to person,” she concluded.

In addition, only around 1.2 percent of all patients were directly exposed to wild animals. The Chinese authorities had previously linked the outbreak of the corona virus to the wholesale live seafood market in the suburbs of Wuhan, the epicenter of the viral disease.

According to a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the number of viral infections in the early stages of the outbreak doubled every 7.4 days.

Zhong earlier referred to the peak of the outbreak as early as February, though he has revised that position since then, saying that the peak could come in the coming days.

In an interview with Chinese state broadcaster CCTV on February 8, Zhong said it was positive, but said it was “too early” to determine the turning point based on current discharge rates and the number of new cases, “different standards for CCTV “cited patient discharge. “

The researchers also raised concerns about possible transmission from stool contamination. The scientists first became alarmed about such a prospect when they discovered traces of coronaviruses in the stool of the first infected person in the United States.

transmission paths

The study cited a recent laboratory experiment in which the researchers found that four out of 62 stool samples tested positive for the virus. A separate experiment identified four other patients whose gastrointestinal tract, saliva or urine samples tested positive for the coronavirus.

The virus can also be transmitted through contact known as Fomite transmission. This is the case, for example, if a person touches tainted objects before they touch the eyes, nose or mouth or other skin-like areas that are more susceptible to virus attacks.

On February 8, the Shanghai health authorities confirmed that the deadly virus can spread through aerosols – which means that inhaling the virus particles in the air can make you sick.

On the same day, the UK government classified the corona virus as a “highly airborne infectious disease” that refers to diseases that can spread through breath droplets or aerosol transmission.

In addition, the study found that less than half of the patients showed signs of fever at the onset of the disease, although the majority of them (around 88 percent) developed fever after hospitalization.

