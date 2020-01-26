advertisement

Two cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed in Southern California, one each in Los Angeles and Orange counties, health officials said on January 26.

Both patients were identified as travelers from Wuhan, China.

The Los Angeles County case was announced on Sunday when the patient, who was identified as a returning Wuhan traveler, “went to the care center when he realized he was not well.”

This person, who has not been identified, “is currently under medical treatment,” the Los Angeles County Health Department said.

“There is no immediate threat to the general public, no special precautions are required, and people should not be excluded from activities based on their race, country of origin, or recent trip if they do not have symptoms of respiratory disease,” says it said in the statement.

Health officials said they would receive additional information during a press conference on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Orange County health agency confirmed a case of coronavirus after a traveler from Wuhan, China, reached zero for the fatal disease – tested positive.

The OC Health Care Agency announced on Saturday evening that it had received confirmation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that a case in Orange County had tested positive for the coronavirus that appears to have spread from China.

The patient, a “traveler from Wuhan, China, has contacted the HCA and was advised to reduce public exposure until the CDC awaits confirmation from the laboratory. The person has now been taken to a local hospital and is in good condition, ”the HCA said in a statement.

The authority in Orange County said that, in consultation with the CDC and the State Department of Health, it followed anyone who had close contact with the patient.

It said:

–The HCA monitors all close contacts and ensures that there is adequate assessment and care in the event of illness.

–The CDC guidelines indicate that people who occasionally come into contact with a case (e.g. in the same grocery store or cinema) have a minimal risk of developing an infection.

– There is no evidence that person-to-person transmission has taken place in Orange County.

“The current risk of local transmission is still low,” said the agency’s statement.

You can find information about the corona virus on the website of the OC agency here.

Also on Saturday, the new virus accelerated its spread in China with 56 deaths, and the US consulate at the epicenter of the outbreak, downtown Wuhan, has announced that it will evacuate its personnel and some individuals on board a charter flight.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called the outbreak a serious situation, and the government stepped up efforts to restrict travel and public gatherings while bringing medical personnel and supplies to Wuhan, which remains in detention.

The last numbers reported on Sunday morning cover the past 24 hours, an increase of 15 deaths and 688 cases for a total of 1,975 infections.

The government also reported five cases in Hong Kong, two in Macau and three in Taiwan. A small number of cases have been found in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, the United States, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France and Australia.

Canada said it discovered the first case that the man was in his 50s, who recently flew from Wuhan to Guangzhou, China, and then on to Toronto.

