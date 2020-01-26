advertisement

PARIS – Two of the three Chinese nationals in France diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus arrived without symptoms, doctors said in a Paris hospital on Saturday.

On Friday, France confirmed the first three cases of the virus in Europe, with two patients hospitalized in Paris and the other in Bordeaux. The Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that no new cases have been confirmed since then, but several people have been monitored.

In China, 41 people died from the virus, and more than 1,400 people worldwide are infected, including four in Australia and three in Malaysia.

The two patients in Paris are a Chinese couple who arrived in France on January 18, but did not show symptoms until January 19 and 23, respectively.

“They showed no symptoms when they boarded their plane,” Yazdan Yazdanpanah, head of the Infectious Diseases Department at Bichat Hospital in Paris, told reporters.

The third patient in Bordeaux, a 48-year-old Chinese who works in the French wine industry, took a plane from Wuhan to the Netherlands and entered France from there. This was announced by the medical service of SOS Medecins in Bordeaux.

Health Minister Agnes Buzyn told reporters that the man entered France on January 22, first asked a doctor about his symptoms on January 23, and was diagnosed with the virus on January 24.

The late onset of symptoms and entry through a third country underscore the limits of screening passengers arriving at airports in China.

Airports in several countries use scanners to measure the temperature of passengers arriving from China, but France has not so far. Passengers arriving on flights from China informed BFM TV that they had not been subjected to any checks when entering France.

There was a rush to buy face masks in Paris, and several pharmacies said they were sold out.

“It’s been like this morning, some people are hysterical,” said a pharmacist in Paris.

The French foreign ministry said on Saturday that it was examining opportunities for French nationals to leave Wuhan, which has been practically closed since Thursday. Almost all flights were canceled and checkpoints blocked the main roads.

On Friday, it was said that it was planned to set up a bus line to help them leave.

The French automotive group PSA, manufacturer of the Peugeot and Citroen brands, announced that it will repatriate expat employees and their families – a total of 38 people – from the Wuhan region.

By Geert De Clercq

