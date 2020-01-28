advertisement

German health authorities said the country’s first coronavirus patient got the virus through human transmission.

The 33-year-old man, who lives near Starnberg, south of Munich, caught the Wuhan corona virus from a work colleague. You traveled to Bavaria last week for a company apprenticeship.

The colleague, a woman from Shanghai, “felt uncomfortable on the flight home on January 23,” reported Andreas Zapf, head of the Bavarian State Office for Health and Food Safety, at a press conference on January 28 about Deutsche Welle. The woman had recently been visited in Shanghai by her parents who live in the Wuhan area.

The man caught the woman’s coronavirus in what appeared to be the first known case outside of China, where the infection spread among unrelated people. Several cases in different countries have emerged from transmission between family members, including a man in Singapore who flew in from China and infected his son.

The virus has spread to 16 locations, officials from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told reporters in a call on January 27. Countries with confirmed cases include the United States, Japan, and Australia.

People walk towards the main entrance to the Schwabing Clinic after Germany reported the first confirmed case of the fatal corona virus in China on January 28, 2020 in Munich. (Ayhan Uyanik / Reuters)

German officials said they were preparing for the virus.

“The virus was expected to come to Germany,” said Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn in a statement on Tuesday. “The case in Bavaria shows that we are well prepared.”

Health officials said in a statement on Monday that the man infected with the virus has been isolated and is being monitored. You said he was in a stable condition.

Infectious disease experts consider the risk of infection of the Bavarian population with the new type of coronavirus to be low.

German officials said people should avoid “unnecessary” trips to China as the virus is spreading there. The Chinese Communist Party has reported a number of cases and deaths, but some experts suspect that the numbers are actually much higher.

Germany is the second European country to confirm a coronavirus case after France, which has now confirmed three cases. All three patients in this country had recently traveled to China, health officials said.

The new 2019 corona virus broke out in Wuhan last month and has spread across Hubei Province and other parts of China. The origin of the virus is not yet known.

A Chinese woman wearing a protective mask and sunglasses is shopping on January 28, 2020 in a supermarket in Beijing, China. (Kevin Frayer / Getty Images)

“Many of the patients of the outbreak in Wuhan, China, had links to a large fish and animal market early on, which suggests an animal-to-human spread. However, it is reported that an increasing number of patients have had no access to animal markets, suggesting that person-to-person spread is taking place, ”the CDC said on its website.

Corona viruses are a large family of viruses that are common to many different animal species and can rarely infect humans, such as MERS and SARS. It was believed that these viruses spread from person to person primarily through the airborne droplets that were created when an infected person coughed or sneezed.

Symptoms of coronavirus 2019 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The incubation period is believed to be 2 to 14 days.

There is currently no vaccine against the infection and no cure once the infection has occurred. Prevention includes washing your hands frequently, not touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, and staying away from people who are clearly sick.

