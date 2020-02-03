advertisement

In the midst of an event called a “global emergency”, you’ll be forgiven for fear of the headline-breaking coronavirus pandemic in recent weeks.

The virus is reported to have infected 17,000 people in China and killed more than 360 people at the time of writing. Despite the seriousness of the situation, there is still something toxic that is going round: a hideous burden of anti-Chinese racism.

Social media can be a dark place at best, but when something like the corona virus shows up, it’s a toxic breeding ground for misinformation, discrimination, and scaremongering.

I urge everyone to scroll the Twitter timeline and find no phrases like “Disgusting Country”, “You won’t eat anything” and some other racist mistakes that I don’t even like typing.

A woman with a Chinese heritage did not want to leave the house because causal racism was used against the Chinese in the course of the outbreak.

It definitely made me not want to go out so much; It’s literally everything people talk about, and every conversation seems to lead to it right now.

People’s opinions destroy the soul. People are too quick to hear hearsay rather than the real facts.

The first cases of coronavirus occurred in people who visited or worked in a live animal market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province. The investigation has since been terminated.

Corona viruses are found in many different strains and are known to be transmitted from animals to humans. It is therefore believed that the first people infected with the virus infected them through contact with animals.

Before this study was published, various reports had indicated that contact with snakes and bats could have been the cause of the human outbreak. This led to a series of videos in which Asians consumed different types of fish and meat, and a rush of abuse.

A video showing an Asian man eating live baby mice is titled:

Chinese “delicacy”, probably one of the causes of the development of the #WuhanCorona virus.

There is absolutely nothing to suspect that the man in the video is Chinese, and many Wuhan residents have reported that they have never heard of anyone in the city eating mice.

However, Jade quickly pointed out that while western countries consider many real Chinese delicacies to be “disgusting”, there are many western foods that would be repulsive to people in other parts of the world.

The thought of someone who eats cow is disgusting for Chinese Buddhists, and the thought of pig is disgusting for Muslims.

Another tweet claiming that the Chinese “killed their cats and dogs by throwing them out the window” to prevent the virus from spreading was shared with the words: “Mate is chasing all of China the air “‘[sic].

There is absolutely no evidence that Chinese are doing anything in this direction. This kind of false news triggers an onslaught of hideous hatred while maintaining stereotypes and creating barriers that we have worked on for decades to tear them down.

“The most worrying thing is that I have even seen some people that I have classified as friends who disrespectfully talk about it online,” said Jade, adding, “Since they are supposed to be my friends, I definitely consider it personal . ” ,

The semantics of the spread of the virus by the Chinese are just as important, as if Wuhan residents had knowingly or intentionally spread the corona virus.

Lately I’ve seen so much on the internet what has to do with this virus and how it comes from “Chinese”. That hurts.

However, it is more frustrating how uneducated these people are with these opinions. I saw an article a few days ago and a Chinese girl came over and someone said, “Quick, cover your mouth and don’t go near her, she is Chinese so you can get infected.” People don’t know how their words and actions can affect others.

I can stand a joke, but it is devastating if it comes from someone who doesn’t know you and who plans to hurt you. People don’t know how words can hurt.

I would hate to think that my father reads what’s online.

Many other people used social media to share their experiences of racism in the weeks after the virus broke out. The common denominator seems to be that most people seem to think that their comments are being joked without realizing that they are fueling the hatred and division that xenophobia seeks.

Rhea Liang, a surgeon who works and lives on the Australian Gold Coast, said:

Today a patient joked that he didn’t shake my hand because of #Corona virus. In front of my team.

I have not left Australia. This is not a sensible public health precaution. This is #racism.

Her comments came after a US doctor found that her son was cornered at school by children who wanted to “test” him for the corona virus just because he was a half-Chinese.

‘They chased him. Startled him. And made him cry, ”wrote Dr. Nadia Alam. “I was the same age when I was bullied for being Pakistani. It’s 2020. I thought things had changed in the meantime. “

The Chinese government even accused the United States of panicking after announcing on Friday, January 31, that it would deny entry to foreigners who had visited China in the past two weeks.

State Department spokesman Hua Chunying said this latest move could “only create and spread fear,” instead of offering reassurance to US citizens and Chinese.

It is precisely developed countries like the United States with strong epidemic prevention skills … that have taken the lead in introducing excessive restrictions that go against the recommendations of the World Health Organization.

With everything that separates us, now is the time for us to come together to support each other instead of creating hatred.

