The PlayStation 5 and the new Xbox are expected to hit both stores this holiday season, and they are likely to be huge sellers during the Christmas shopping season. We have no real release dates for both devices and rumors offered different start windows for the consoles. Some said the PS5 and Xbox Series X could fall at the end of October, others pointed to a launch in mid-November and some reports even went so far as to offer a launch date for early December for the new gaming platforms. Since then, however, a new problem has arisen that can significantly delay both the launch of PlayStation and Xbox, or at least make it impossible for Sony and Microsoft to meet initial demand. That is the coronavirus, of course, a contagious disease that has claimed the lives of 638 people from more than 31,500 confirmed cases since the end of December. Authorities in China, where most of these cases appeared, have closed several regions and extended the New Year’s holiday to reduce the risk of infection. As most gadgets in the world, including game consoles, are made in China, we have seen more and more reports that production can slow down and affect sales. Products such as the iPhone and AirPods are among the affected products and Nintendo has already confirmed that the latest version of the Switch is being delayed due to the virus.

Nintendo CEO Shuntaro Furukawa said last week that the production of the console is being affected, Reuters reported earlier this week. Nintendo started moving part of its production from China last year to prevent the trade war, but that is not enough for the company to compensate for any disruptions caused by the outbreak.

Analysts now expect Sony and Microsoft to be affected by the closure of factories in China. “The video game industry is currently producing or starting a change in product generation from once in a few years before the 2020 holiday season,” says a Jefferies Group Investigative Note for Investors, according to ComicBook. “If (business) shutdowns last longer than a month, game schedules are delayed. New consoles may also be faced with delivery problems due to a long-term disruption prior to their planned launch in the fall of 2020. “

“96% of video game consoles imported into the US in 2018 were produced in China. Although companies such as Nintendo have moved some production abroad, China is still good for the majority.” @ZhugeEX https://t.co/oMGKTNbj2y

– Ryan Browne (@Ryan_Browne_) 6 February 2020

It is unclear how serious the delay would be, because we have no introduction dates for both products. It is also unclear which factories and how long they stay in the area. Researchers around the world are working on a cure for the virus, but a vaccine is not ready for months. Meanwhile, China is soon following a treatment test, but these initial tests also need time to show results.

Sony and Microsoft are expected to organize additional announcement events for the PS5 and the new Xbox respectively in the coming months. At that time, we will hopefully get to know the current launch details for the consoles and have a better idea of ​​what we can expect from the coronavirus outbreak in the future.

Image source: Microsoft

