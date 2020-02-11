advertisement

Every day that brings us closer to this year’s Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona, ​​Spain, also adds thousands of new confirmed corona virus infections and dozens of additional deaths. The virus may not be as deadly as the flu, but it still gives some of the leading technology players a good reason to reconsider their presence at the world’s largest mobile technical show. Every year, MWC attracts tens of thousands of people from around the world, who come to Barcelona to launch their latest mobile products, sign new partnerships or attend these press events as they unfold. MWC 2020 will be the first edition to be remembered for the major absent, companies that would otherwise deliver some of the biggest announcements of the show.

LG and ZTE were the first big names to cancel their MWC press events a few days ago, and then the Swedish telecom giant Ericsson announced it will resolve this due to coronavirus issues. More companies followed, including Nvidia, Amazon and Sony – the latter would announce its latest smartphones during the show, but said it will hold an online Xperia event on February 24.

The organizer of the show said in a few separate announcements that the MWC show will not be canceled despite the coronavirus threat, and announced on the weekend that additional measures will be taken to address coronavirus-related health risks.

Nevertheless, more companies announced their withdrawal from the show, including TCL, Intel, Vivo and NTT Docomo.

“The safety and well-being of all our employees and partners is our top priority, and we have withdrawn from an abundance of caution this year,” Intel told VentureBeat.

NTT Docomo also withdrew from the congress, reports Reuters.

Image source: Center for Systems Science and Engineering

Although the Japanese provider might not have been an attraction for consumers looking for new mobile devices, Vivo was expected to launch a new Apex 2020 concept phone. The Chinese vendor used MWC in previous years to debut new hardware, but the company has canceled its plans for this year’s event, according to The Verge.

TCL has since canceled its press event, but is planning to attend the show and unveil a new generation of smartphones. “This decision has no impact on other MWC 2020 activities planned by the company, and TCL will still announce and present its latest mobile devices at its booth,” the company told The Verge.

MWC 2020 takes place between February 24 and 27, although some of the most important announcements will be made this weekend, with several companies unveiling new products on February 22 and 23. However, until then we could see even more cancellations, which could mean a big blow to the organizers and Barcelona.

Regarding the 2019 nCoV infections, the official number is more than 43,000, with most cases registered in China. More than 1,000 people have died since the new disease was first discovered, including two people outside of China. At the same time, more than 4,000 people recovered from the disease, including 15 people outside of China, including three confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US.

Image source: DIVYAKANT SOLANKI / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

