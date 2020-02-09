advertisement

The Indian women’s team was scheduled to travel to China from March 14 to 25. However, because of the rapidly spreading disease that has killed more than 636 people and infected at least 31,161, it has been canceled.

“We had to go to China, but it was canceled because of the virus. So many teams are also not available to play as they are in the Pro Hockey League, ”Indian skier Rani told PTI.

“Hockey India and our coaches are working out who to play with,” he added.

All top teams compete in the FIH Pro Hockey League, including Argentina, Belgium, Australia, Germany, China, Great Britain, the Netherlands, New Zealand and the United States.

With less than five months to go before the Olympics, time is of the essence in preparing for a four-year event.

“To be well prepared you have to play with good teams,” Rani said.

After a New Zealand tour on Wednesday (Jebrau 5), the Indian team is scheduled to move to a four-day training and conditioning camp from February 16 to March 14.

After losing the timetable, the women’s team will have three weeks of free time before returning to training camp on April 6.

Last year, India’s women’s team won the Olympic flight, defeating the United States in the 2019 FIH Olympic Qualifying Round.

It will be only the third appearance of the Indian side in the Olympics.

