advertisement

No matter how hard they can fight, the Chinese authorities still have to stop the coronavirus epidemic. The virus first appeared at the end of December and only took a month to infect more than 24,500 people from around the world, although only a few hundred cases have been registered outside of China. The disease, whose symptoms mimic the common flu, has so far killed nearly 500 patients, two of whom were registered outside of China. Researchers estimate that the disease is spreading at a much faster rate than previously thought and that there may be tens of thousands of infected people who have yet to be diagnosed.

The good news is that most people will recover after the infection, and a vaccine can prevent the future spread of the 2019-nCoV virus. However, it will take months to get us there, and the corona virus will not stop spreading in the meantime. In the process, the virus can ruin the largest mobile show in the world, which now takes less than three weeks.

That is the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which takes place every year at the end of February in Barcelona, ​​Spain. Tens of thousands of officials from the leading companies in mobile storm Barcelona every year to unveil some of their latest products. MWC has been the traditional home of the Galaxy S series in recent years, although Samsung unveils the Galaxy S20 almost two weeks before the event, just like last year with the Galaxy S10. That’s because MWC can be so competitive. The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Fold may have been announced a few days before MWC 2019 started, but the Mate X foldable phone from Huawei was the talk of the city. 5G was also one of the stars of last year’s show, with several companies launching or demonstrating their first 5G devices.

advertisement

In recent years, we have seen several other innovations that we now take for granted on mobile phones, including the first phones for all screens, batteries that charge super fast, mobile cameras that take great photos in low light, and camera technology that enormous optical zoom. Go further back in time and you’ll see the first 4G LTE phones in Barcelona, ​​Spain. Or Samsung’s long-forgotten 5-inch iPod touch rival who foreshadowed the arrival of the Galaxy Note.

Image source: Center for Systems Science and Engineering

However, this year’s MWC edition can be significantly influenced by the corona virus. Within a few hours, two major smartphone manufacturers confirmed that they would not be attending the show, including Chinese smartphone manufacturer ZTE and Samsung’s largest rival in Korea, LG. The absence of ZTE at MWC can easily be overlooked by some consumers, but LG’s decision is certainly surprising.

“In view of the safety of its employees and the general public in mind, LG has decided to withdraw from the exhibition later this month in Barcelona, ​​Spain, and to participate in MWC 2020. This decision prevents hundreds of LG employees are unnecessarily exposed to international travel, which most health experts have advised, “LG said in a press release. LG will organize individual events to reveal its 2020 products, the company said, without making any agreements.

That said, it’s not like we were expecting major LG announcements, given the lack of leaks about LG’s future mobile devices. Although LG may not even have a stand during the show, ZTE has one.

Meanwhile, the largest smartphone manufacturer in China unveils the P40 flagship series in Paris, France, just like in previous years. The decision has nothing to do with the corona virus, as Huawei confirmed long before the virus became a global threat. However, Huawei is expected to unveil its next foldable phone at MWC, as well as other new devices. The company confirmed to Reuters that its MWC plans are still active, but things are constantly changing.

Apart from that, MWC organizer GSMA said on Tuesday that it has no plans to cancel the event, even though LG has withdrawn from the congress. “We spoke with LG and regret that we did not see them this year at MWC20 Barcelona,” a GSMA spokesperson told the same Reuters.

Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

Chris Smith began to write about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it, he shared his views on technical issues with readers around the world. Unfortunately, when he does not write about gadgets, he fails to keep them away, although he desperately tries. But that is not necessarily a bad thing.

.

advertisement