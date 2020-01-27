advertisement

The new 2019 corona virus has infected thousands and killed dozens around the world. The virus continues to spread to new countries.

There is no vaccine and no known cure.

2:00 p.m. UTC – Canada confirms two cases

Officials in Canada said that the wife of the man who was the first person in the country to be infected with the Wuhan coronavirus was also tested positive for the virus.

The woman has been in self-inflicted isolation since her arrival in Toronto last week. The couple flew out of Guangzhou with China Southern Airlines.

They originally left Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus.

Dr. David Williams, chief medical officer for health, said the risk to other Canadians remains low at this point.

“We work with Toronto Public Health, who has been in regular contact with the individual during his self-isolation period,” said Dr. Williams in a statement. “Given that she has isolated herself, the risk for Ontarians remains low.”

Mary Grace Baguio hugs a relative after arriving on a flight from Hong Kong to Pearson Airport shortly after Toronto Public Health on 26

1:00 p.m. UTC – Beijing extends New Year’s holiday, death toll at 81

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 81 on January 27 as the authorities extended the New Year holidays to curb the spread of the disease.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang arrived in downtown Wuhan, the center of the outbreak, on Monday, visiting patients and medical personnel under increasing pressure on the regime to demonstrate that it is responding effectively to the crisis.

The total number of confirmed cases in China rose by 30 percent to more than 2,800, with about half in the Hubei Province, whose capital is Wuhan. However, some experts believe that the number of infected people is much higher. The most recent confirmed case is a 9 month old girl in Beijing.

Overseas confirmed cases related to travel to Wuhan have been reported in more than 10 countries or regions, including Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, the United States and Australia. No deaths have been reported outside of China.

Read more here.

People with masks shop in a supermarket on the second day of the Chinese New Year after the outbreak of a new corona virus on January 26, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. (Cnsphoto via Reuters)

12:00 UTC – Australia confirms fifth death

Health authorities in the Australian state of New South Wales have confirmed that a 21-year-old woman has tested positive for coronavirus. She is the fifth person to be treated in Australia.

A woman who was on the last flight from Wuhan to Sydney was tested positive for coronavirus. In Australia up to five people were treated for the potentially fatal disease.

NSW Health confirmed on Monday afternoon that a 21-year-old woman who arrived at Sydney Airport on Thursday developed symptoms and tested positive.

Chief Health Officer Dr. Kerry Chant said the woman was met at the airport by health officials and gave advice on what to do if she felt uncomfortable – and she followed these instructions.

Read more here.

A worker in a hazardous material suit measures the temperature of a passenger at the entrance of a subway station in Beijing on January 26, 2020. (Mark Schiefelbein / AP Photo)

11:00 UTC – China is trying to curb viruses with travel restrictions

Chinese authorities are struggling to contain the outbreak of the new corona virus, as the death toll and the number of confirmed cases continue to increase every day.

Authorities are adding travel restrictions across Hubei Province and other areas to try to contain the virus, the origin of which is unknown and which is spreading to other countries.

Cities like Wuhan have been quarantined, while Beijing has declared that it prohibits all tour groups traveling from the capital to other Chinese cities and overseas.

Read more here.

Workers from the local disease control and prevention department in protective suits disinfect a residential area after the outbreak of a new coronavirus on January 25, 2020 in Ruichang, Jiangxi Province, China. (Cnsphoto via Reuters)

9 a.m. – Virginia is investigating possible cases

According to health officials in Virginia, three people will be screened for the possibly new Coronavirus, the new Chinese Coronavirus, from 2019.

Two people in central Virginia and one person in northern Virginia are being examined, the Department of Health said in a statement.

The individuals meet certain criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and are tested for viruses.

Laboratory tests typically only take about five hours, but due to the volume of tests submitted from across the country, it takes longer to complete, agency officials said on a phone call to reporters last week. A Virginia Department of Health official told WTOP that test results are expected later this week.

Cathy He, Zachary Stieber, Frank Fang, Nicole Hao, Reuters and the AAP all contributed to this report.

