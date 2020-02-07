advertisement

Li Wenliang contracted the virus while working at Wuhan Central Hospital (PHOTO / courtesy).

BEIJING – A Chinese doctor who tried to issue the first warning about the deadly coronavirus epidemic has died, the hospital said.

Li Wenliang contracted the virus while working at Wuhan Central Hospital.

He sent a warning to his medical colleagues on December 30, but the police told him to stop “making false comments.”

There had been conflicting information about his death, but the People’s Daily now says he died at 2:58 a.m. Friday (6:58 p.m. GMT Thursday).

The virus killed 636 people and infected 31,161 people in mainland China, according to the latest figures from the National Health Commission.

The death toll includes 73 new deaths reported on Thursday.

The virus causes a severe acute respiratory infection and symptoms usually start with a fever, followed by a dry cough.

Most people who are infected are likely to recover completely – just like they would from the flu.

Dr. Li, an ophthalmologist, published his story on Weibo from a hospital bed a month after sending his first warning.

The 34-year-old had noticed seven cases of the virus he said looked like Sars – the virus that led to a global epidemic in 2003.

On December 30, he sent a message to fellow doctors in a focus group warning them to wear protective clothing to avoid infection.

Four days later, he was summoned to the Public Security Bureau where he was asked to sign a letter. In the letter, he was accused of “making false comments” which “seriously disrupted social order”.

He was one of eight people who, according to police, were under investigation for “spreading rumors”. Local authorities later apologized to Dr. Li.

In his article on Weibo, he describes how on January 10 he started to cough, the next day he had a fever and two days later he was in the hospital. He was diagnosed with coronavirus on January 30.

This story is courtesy of the BBC

