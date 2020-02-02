advertisement

MANILA – The Philippines said Sunday a 44-year-old Chinese man had died of the new coronavirus, the first fatality from the rising outbreak outside China, where the epidemic began, causing tighter travel restrictions for both Filipinos and foreigners.

The Department of Health said there were now two confirmed infections in the Philippines, including the man from Wuhan in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, who died on Saturday.

The man, who was admitted to a government hospital in Manila on Jan. 25, had developed severe pneumonia, the department said.

In China, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak had reached 304 as of late Saturday, state-run CCTV broadcaster said Sunday, citing the country’s National Health Commission, with more than 14,000 registered cases of infections.

The man who died was a companion to a 38-year-old Chinese woman, also from Wuhan, who was the first to test positive for the virus in the Philippines.

Both patients arrived in the Philippines through Hong Kong on January 21, the health department said.

While the patient who died was “stable and showed signs of improvement” during his last days in hospital, his condition worsened in the 24 hours before he died, Health Secretary Francisco Duque told reporters.

“We are currently working with the Chinese embassy to ensure dignified waste management according to national and international standards to improve the disease,” he said.

Duque said all measures needed to improve the spread of the virus are being strictly implemented and followed, including by health personnel who came in contact with the two patients.

FAST-evolving

“This health event is developing fast and well. We are constantly regenerating our plans and efforts as the situation develops,” Duque said.

Some Filipinos were upset after health officials announced the first fate of the new coronavirus in the Philippines.

“It’s really scary because the virus is going to spread,” said 49-year-old Lyn Romano, who has been wearing a face mask since last week when the Philippines’ first positive case was confirmed.

Twenty-four patients previously under investigation for infection were tested negative for the new coronavirus, while samples from four other patients were still being tested, the health department said.

Passengers on flights of two positive cases are now being tracked.

Cebu Air Inc., which operates the Cebu Pacific airline, said it was working closely with health authorities to contact all passengers on those two flights on January 21.

Both patients had taken flights from Cebu Pacific from Hong Kong to Cebu and from Cebu to Dumaguete in central Philippines, the airline said in a statement.

Cabin crew and pilots on the affected flights have been quarantined and the aircraft have undergone complete disinfection, he said.

Cebu Air and two other Philippine carriers, Philippine Airlines and the local unit of AirAsia Group Bhd, have canceled flights to China this month, joining many others around the world who have done the same.

The health department’s announcement shortly after the Philippine government extended its travel ban in the midst of the blast, to include all foreigners coming from China, Hong Kong and Macau. It had previously restricted only those from Hubei.

Foreigners who have been to China, Hong Kong and Macau within 14 days of traveling to the Philippines will also be barred from entering the country, aviation officials said.

Filipinos have been banned from traveling to China and its separate administrative regions, while those coming from those countries placed under a 14-day home quarantine. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz in Manila and Akshay Balan in Bangalore; Additional reporting by Jay Ereno, Peter Blaza; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Gerry Doyle)

