The new strain of coronavirus, believed to have originated in China, has made another person-to-person leap, this time in California. It has now been confirmed that a couple of men and women have the viral infection in San Benito County. The two had tried to quarantine themselves, but traveled to a hospital in San Francisco after the symptoms worsened.

The husband recently returned from a trip to Wuhan, China, which is now considered the epicenter of the corona virus outbreak. His wife did not travel with him, but the fact that both returned positive test results means that the virus has passed from the husband to the wife in the United States.

Following coronavirus infection cases in the United States is of course very important, but it is even more important to determine when the virus passes from person to person. In the initial phase of the outbreak, health officials in China believed that the virus did not pass from person to person, but now that we know it is possible, it is crucial to monitor these incidents closely to monitor the spread.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely to protect the health of the people of San Benito County and to limit the spread of this virus,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib of San Benito County, Health Officer. “We work closely with Bay Health officials, local health care providers and community partners.”

The San Benito County Bulletin states that anyone who has recently been to China and feels ill should stay home and avoid any contact with others. A call to the emergency line is appropriate and you must explain your symptoms and your recent travel history.

That said, the bulletin also states that if you have not traveled to China or rub elbows with someone who does, the risk of a corona virus infection is incredibly low.

