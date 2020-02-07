advertisement

Royal Caribbean excluded anyone with a passport from China, Hong Kong or Macau from their ships on Friday when the corona virus broke out.

The new virus infected 61 people on a Princess Cruises ship docked in Yokohama near Tokyo, Japan, officials said on Friday. Four people on a Royal Caribbean ship docked in New Jersey were taken to a hospital for examination after showing signs of the virus on Friday.

The new ban on passport holders applies even if the holder has not been in their home region for a long time, Royal Caribbean said in a statement.

Anyone who has traveled to China, Hong Kong or Macau less than 15 days before attempting to board a Royal Caribbean ship, regardless of their nationality, will be excluded from entry. Guests or crew members who have had contact with someone less than 15 days ago or who are within half a meter of someone who has traveled to, from or through mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau are also not allowed to board.

Passengers who are not sure whether they have come into contact with such persons must undergo a special health examination, as well as passengers who feel uncomfortable or show flu-like symptoms.

Countries around the world, as well as airlines and other countries, have taken measures during the Coronavirus outbreak to limit travel, cut flights, and conduct tests at airports, train stations, and borders.

A man at the Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas in Bayonne, New Jersey, on February 7, 2020. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images)

Royal Caribbean’s announcement came when Japan refused to allow a carnival ship to call at its ports, even though there were no confirmed cases on board.

The cruise ship Westerdam is “currently on hold off the coast of Japan, southeast of Okinawa, while we are working on the completion of a new disembarkation port,” said a statement by Holland America, a subsidiary of Carnival Corp. on Thursday .

Cruise ships pose a unique challenge as everyone is on board, said Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergency Program, at a press conference on Friday morning at the organization’s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

“A cruise ship is a very special environment in which a higher transmission rate can be achieved even with a virus that is not very efficient at transmitting,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that this virus won’t become more efficient or spread.”

Large outbreaks of cruise ships are not uncommon. He led the outbreaks of noroviruses that have occurred on ships in recent years.

“These are not particularly unusual,” he said. “It is difficult for people who have got into this situation because they are locked up. It’s pretty scary. It’s very, very scary to be in this situation. “

Jack Phillips contributed to this report.

