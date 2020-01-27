advertisement

The corona virus has infected more than 2,800 people, most in the Wuhan region of China, where the first case was discovered weeks ago. The death toll reached 81 from Monday, with China authorities stepping up efforts to stop the virus from spreading. At the weekend, China announced that infected patients could transfer the virus to others during the two-week incubation period, which could seriously hamper measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

The CDC is cautiously optimistic and says it must verify these findings itself. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases have appeared in various corners of the world, including Europe, other Asian countries, Australia and North America. But the actual number of cases can be considerably higher than what has been reported so far, with experts from Hong Kong saying that investigations in the Wuhan region alone refer to around 44,000 cases.

HKU’s faculty medicine Gabriel Leung called for ‘draconian’ measures to prevent the virus from spreading, the South China Morning Post reports.

The number of coronavirus patients in Wuhan reached 43,590 on Saturday, researchers said on Monday, and the figure includes people who are currently in the incubation phase. The mathematical models used showed that as many 25,630 patients as possible had symptoms in the region and that number would double within 6.2 days.

The team said the number of infections in the five mega cities would peak between the end of April and the beginning of May. At the height of the epidemic, around 150,000 new cases would be confirmed every day in one of these regions, Chongqing, due to the large population and links with the Wuhan region.

However, the researchers said the projections might be too pessimistic, because they only took into account the lockdown measures in Wuhan, and not other health intervention policies.

Leung argued for immediate “substantial, draconian measures that limit the mobility of the population. He also said that mass meetings should be canceled, that schools should remain closed and that people should work at home whenever possible. It should be noted that although no vaccine is available for the corona virus, the virus is not fatal to most people. Victims are patients with a weaker immune system and pre-existing conditions, according to reports.

