advertisement

According to a BAI media release, the Indian women’s team withdrew from the upcoming badminton Asian championship in Manila, Philippines, from February 11-16 in Manila, Philippines, after the parents raised concerns.

“Unforeseen health hazards due to the outbreak of the coronavirus have led to the withdrawal of the women’s team. The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has asked the affected authorities in Badminton Asia (BA) for assurances regarding the current situation and the necessary health advice and precautionary measures met.

The women’s team was to be led by young shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha and Malvika Bansod after Olympic medalists Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu decided to miss the event.

advertisement

“After BAI received full assurances from BA, BAI discussed the same with the Indian squad, the men’s team agreed to travel and confirmed their participation. However, the women’s team was withdrawn due to concerns from parents and players. The men’s team will be. ” Departure to Manila on February 9 at midnight, ”said BAI General Secretary Ajay Kumar Singhania.

The Indian men’s team, which won the bronze medal in Hyderabad in 2016, are led in the Sai Praneeth squad with the former world champions Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Subhankar Dey and Lakshya Sen.

advertisement