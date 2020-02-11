advertisement

The British businessman, known as the “superspreader” of the coronavirus, has spoken out and says he has fully recovered from the fatal disease.

Steve Walsh, a Brighton man, was diagnosed with coronavirus after traveling to a Singapore work conference where he was believed to have signed a contract with a Wuhan man.

The seller of the gas company Servomex then went on a skiing holiday with friends, where he spread the virus to at least 11 people, including a nine-year-old boy.

After noticing symptoms, Mr. Walsh said he went to the hospital, where he remained isolated.

“I want to thank the NHS for their help and care. Although I have fully recovered, I am thinking of others with coronavirus,” said the father and boy scout leader in a statement on Tuesday.

“As soon as I knew I was exposed to a confirmed case of coronavirus, I contacted my family doctor, NHS 111 and Public Health England.

“I was advised to go to an isolated hospital room despite the lack of symptoms and then isolate myself at home as directed.

“When the diagnosis was confirmed, I was sent to an isolation unit in the hospital where I stayed, and as a precaution, my family was asked to isolate myself.

“I also thank friends, family and colleagues for their support over the past few weeks and ask the media to respect our privacy.”

media_cameraWorker in protective clothing clears up a general practitioner’s office that was closed for “urgent reasons of occupational safety” after a doctor became infected with the corona virus. Image: Glyn KIRK / AFP.media_camera It is believed that a British man has passed it on to at least 11 others, including two doctors. PICTURED: Glyn KIRK / AFP.

Mr. Walsh contracted the disease at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Singapore and then traveled to Les Contamines-Montjoie with friends called Bob and Catriona Saynor.

Bob Saynor and his nine-year-old son are both in a French hospital. Meanwhile, Mr. Walsh returned to the UK on an EasyJet flight and visited a local pub in Hove, The Grenadir.

A Servomex spokesman said: “We are delighted that Steve Walsh has fully recovered. We continue to support him and his family.

“We work with health authorities to ensure the wellbeing of our employees and communities, and we wish everyone who is infected with the virus a speedy and complete recovery.”

Dr. Andrew Freedman, an infectious disease expert at Cardiff University, told The Sun: “It appears that the index case has passed the infection on to an unusually large number of contacts.

“As such, you could call it a” super spreader “.

“This may be because someone is contagious with little or no symptoms, which means they don’t know they have the infection.

“It can also result in someone coming into close contact with an unusually large number of people or carrying a larger amount of the virus.”

media_cameraA sign at County Oak Medical Center in Brighton, southern England. PICTURED: Glyn KIRK / AFP.

On Monday, England’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, announced another four cases in the UK.

Two of the diagnosed patients are general practitioners in a local practice, the County Oak Medical Center in Brighton, which closed after the local outbreak due to a “deep cleansing”. Local primary school staff is also “self-isolating” due to contact with the infected.

“The new cases are all known contacts from an already confirmed British case and the virus was transmitted in France,” said Whitty.

“The experts at Public Health England continue to work hard to track patient contacts out of the British cases. They successfully identified these people and ensured adequate support.

,

