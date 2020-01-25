advertisement

The death toll from the Chinese Coronavirus outbreak rose to 41 when the lunar new year began bleakly and Hong Kong declared a virus emergency and hosted scrapping celebrations.

Australia confirmed its first four cases, Malaysia confirmed three, and France reported the first cases in Europe on Friday as health authorities around the world tried to prevent a pandemic.

The U.S. is organizing a charter flight on Sunday to bring its citizens and diplomats back from Wuhan, the central Chinese city that is the epicenter of the outbreak, the Wall Street Journal reported.

France is also planning to evacuate French nationals trapped in Wuhan by the Chinese government’s freeze, the South China Morning Post reported.

The number of people who died from the virus in China rose to at least 41 on Saturday, and cases have been reported in other countries, including the United States, Australia, France, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea.

In Hong Kong, with five confirmed cases, city guide Carrie Lam said flights and high-speed trains between the city and Wuhan are being stopped. Schools in Hong Kong, which are currently on New Year’s holidays, will remain closed until February 17, and education authorities have asked universities to extend student holidays.

China’s President Xi Jinping said the country is facing a serious situation and has held a Politburo meeting to deal with the outbreak, Saturday’s state television reported.

According to the authorities, the death toll in China rose from 26 to 41 on Saturday.

Worldwide, more than 1,300 people are infected, most of them in China. The virus stems from a fish market in Wuhan that illegally sold wildlife.

Hu Yinghai, deputy general director of the Hubei Province Civil Department, appealed for masks and protective suits.

Chinese women and a child wear protective masks as they walk under decorations in a park after the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival celebrations have been canceled by the authorities.

“We are constantly advancing disease control and prevention … but at the moment we are facing an extremely severe public health crisis,” he said in a press conference.

Wuhan said it would ban insignificant vehicles from downtown as of Sunday, further paralyzing a city of 11 million people that has been practically closed since Thursday.

Almost all flights have been canceled and checkpoints are blocking the main roads leading out of the city.

Since then, the authorities have imposed transport restrictions on almost the entire Hubei province with 59 million inhabitants.

In Australia, three men aged 53, 43 and 35 in New South Wales were in stable condition with the virus after returning from Wuhan earlier this month. A Chinese citizen in his fifties who had been to Wuhan was also in stable condition in a Melbourne hospital after arriving from China on January 19.

Hong Kong has declared a new outbreak of the corona virus an "emergency".

The state-owned China Global Television Network said in a tweet on Saturday that a doctor who treated patients in Wuhan, 62-year-old Liang Wudong, had died from the virus.

The US coffee chain Starbucks announced that following a similar move by McDonalds in five cities in Hubei, it will close all branches in Hubei Province for the week of New Year’s week.

The number of confirmed cases in China is 1287. The virus was also found in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Nepal and the United States.

