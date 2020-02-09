advertisement

Uganda Intensified Screening for Corona Virus at Entebbe International Airport to Prevent the Spread of International Travelers’ Disease (PHOTO / Javira Ssebwami)

KAMPALA / BEIJING – In the midst of a recent coronavirus outbreak, China is said to have rejected the travel industry. The situation with each passing day threatens billions of dollars while warning millions of travelers to avoid traveling to China and staying at home. According to the latest news, the virus has already killed 636 people and infected more than 28,000 people. The epidemic initially woke up in Wuhan earlier this year, after which many countries began to evacuate their citizens from China and restrict the entry of foreigners returning from China.

Now, the latest international media reports indicate that up to 30 airlines have suspended services to China, and earlier this week nearly 25,000 flights were also canceled.

It seems that many hotels in China do not receive reservations and the rooms are largely empty, with many tourists canceling their trip to Asia, while most tourists opt for a wait-and-see approach. Asia, which attracts 75% of Lunar New Year travelers, has experienced a decline even though Chinese New Year is one of China’s main travel periods.

Several countries, including Uganda, have banned all travel by their citizens to virus-affected China and have imposed sanctions for any violations.

On February 5, the World Health Organization (WHO) asked for $ 675 million (€ 613 million) in donations to fight the deadly coronavirus, mainly through investments in countries considered at risk.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference in Geneva that they were unveiling a strategic preparedness and response plan and were asking for $ 675 million to fund the plan for the next three months . He added that WHO’s message to the international community is being invested today or will be paid for later.

All convenience stores using Entebbe International Airport are subject to control (PHOTO / Javira Ssebwami)

He added that the call for funds was far below the bill we will have to pay if we don’t invest in preparation now. He reportedly said that $ 60 million would go to WHO operations and that the rest would go to countries in need of help to protect themselves from the deadly coronavirus.

The authorities also prohibited Chinese nationals from traveling on their territory, suspending airlines and suspending the issuance of visas and immigration facilities. In addition, health authorities around the world are taking steps to prevent a global epidemic, with cases reported in France, Australia, the United States and several Asian countries in addition to China.

While dealing with the fatal case, Disney reportedly said it could end up losing $ 175 million if its parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong remain closed for the next two months. In addition, Thailand believes that it could suffer a loss of $ 9.7 billion in tourism revenue for Chinese travelers until June. Reports also indicate that destinations further from the epidemic are also feeling the pinch of Chinese tourists and that many countries have banned visitors from mainland China.

