According to the head of infection medicine at the University of Edinburgh, four people in Scotland are currently being screened for a suspected coronavirus after traveling around the country from Wuhan, China.

Professor Jurgen Haas said he thought there would be many more cases in other cities in the UK.

He said three cases were in Edinburgh and the other would be in Glasgow.

Tests are currently underway and none of the patients has been confirmed to have the disease.

They have all traveled to Scotland from Wuhan, where the outbreak has appeared in the past two weeks and is showing symptoms of respiratory problems, a red flag for the virus.

The news comes as Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Scottish government was “closely monitoring” the virus.

She was interviewed by the FMQ by the MSP SNP Kenneth Gibson about the measures taken to ensure the safety of the Scots after the disease killed 17 people and infected nearly 600 people.

The disease, known as coronavirus, is believed to have originated in a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has an international airport connecting 60 destinations around the world.

The Prime Minister said, “I can assure Kenny Gibson and the House that in collaboration with Health Protection Scotland, we are watching very quickly what is happening very quickly.

“I have to say that the risk to the public here in Scotland – and indeed in the UK – is currently classified as low, but it is being studied.

“Health Protection Scotland liaises with NHS counsel and is currently in daily contact with Public Health England, we also liaise daily with colleagues from the UK Department of Health – we also pay close attention to advice and decisions that come from the World Health Organization.

She added: “Advanced surveillance measures are in place for flights between the city of Wuhan and Heathrow, which will imply that each flight is met by a port health team who will check the coronaviruses and provide information to all passengers.

“We are currently examining the possibility of providing additional information at Scottish airports.

“This is an evolving situation that we will be watching very closely and the health secretary and I will ensure that Parliament is updated in the days and weeks to come.”

The Chinese government effectively “locked” Wuhan, the planes and trains having been canceled, as well as the neighboring city of Huanggang.

