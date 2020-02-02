advertisement

Travel bans to China are causing chaos at Melbourne Tullamarine airport this morning as a number of flights to and from China have been canceled.

Passengers whose flights were canceled due to Coronavirus security preceded the airport in hopes of returning to China via Hong Kong, which is not subject to Australia’s travel restrictions.

There was panic when passengers attempted to arrange alternative flights to return to China.

A passenger who did not want to be named should fly with her family back to China on a flight to Shanghai that had not yet been canceled.

“We don’t have any special feelings, we just hope that our flight won’t be canceled,” she said.

“We want to return to our own country because I feel that there are many prejudices against us here.”

“When we left China, the virus had not yet broken out, so it is certain that we are here.”

“But people look at us like we have it anyway. I find it totally unfair. “

media_cameraTravellers fell into chaos after the government announced flight cancellations. Picture: Ian Currie

When he checked in for his flight to Shanghai – the only flight to mainland China that was operated this morning – businessman Clement Li said he was not afraid to fly into the country.

He said, “A lot of people are very nervous, but I’m fine.

“I don’t think it will be very serious, everything is controlled by the government.

“That’s why I’m still going to China for my business trip. I’ll stay there for a month and then go back to Australia.”

Eric Tam was at the airport saying goodbye to his son Anson when he returned to Shanghai high school after a few weeks in Melbourne.

Eric said that while the corona virus was “terrible,” he did not worry that his son could return to China.

“It will be fine. We feel good,” he said.

Flights from China to Australia were quickly canceled yesterday, just a few hours after the prime minister announced that foreigners arriving from China would be prohibited from entering.

At least seven flights from China to Melbourne have been canceled today.

Last night three flights from Guangzhou and one each from Shenzhen, Qingdao, Xiamen Hangzhou and Changsha Haikou Meilan were canceled.

Chinese-Australian couple Phoebe Han and Cyprus Chen rushed to the airport last night when they learned of the travel ban.

Phoebe’s mother, a Chinese citizen, has been booked on a flight from Beijing to Melbourne to resume cancer treatment, but the couple are concerned that she may not be able to board.

“There is no government information. We do not know if it is normal business or if flights have been refused,” said Ms. Han.

“We are really concerned that she will not be able to return and resume treatment.”

The Point Cook couple said that when they heard the Prime Minister’s announcement, they were trying to find out whether Phoebe’s mother would be able to enter the country as a close relative of a woman

Australian citizen, but the hotline rang.

They call on the government to let people like them know a few days in advance and to explain more precisely what the ban means in practice.

“You can’t just drop this bomb on everyone without taking the special circumstances into account,” Chen said.

“We just don’t know what to do.”

Ms. Han said her mother was waiting in Beijing to find out whether to stay or try to board her flight in a few hours.

The couple sent her documents that she had come to Australia and they would follow the government’s instructions and quarantine her when she arrives.

The 18-year-old student Hester Huang was in tears when she arrived in Guanzhau on one of the last flights from China after landing in Melbourne.

“I’m so scared, it’s really crazy,” she said.

“Everyone wears face masks, I’ve never seen that before.”

Ms. Huang, who arrived in Melbourne at the beginning of her final school year, said she would quarantine for two weeks to avoid any risk to others.

FOURTH VICTORIAN CASE

A woman in her 20s yesterday became Victoria’s fourth confirmed case of a novel corona virus.

Six days after returning from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, the woman’s illness was confirmed yesterday and isolated at her Melbourne home.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer, Dr. Brett Sutton issued a warning this morning describing the last confirmed coronavirus case. The woman was not believed to have been at risk of spreading the virus since her flight to Melbourne on January 25.

Since the woman only felt uncomfortable at home on January 27, two days after her flight, the health authorities do not believe that she was contagious when traveling.

After being examined by doctors at a Melbourne hospital on Thursday, the woman was considered healthy enough to stay at home, where she has had no visitors since returning to Victoria.

In addition to four confirmed coronavirus infections, all of which have been associated with the Chinese province of Hubei in the past week, the Victorian health authorities are still awaiting results for a further 13 pending cases.

Tests have clarified another 149 people in Victoria.

travel warning

Travelers were further confused when the Australian government announced strict new rules for travelers from China.

Only Australian citizens and permanent residents from China can enter the country.

The decision comes when a fourth case of coronavirus was confirmed in Victoria, while around 200 died in China from the disease.

The government has also updated its travel advice for China to the highest level and issued a “do not travel” warning due to the deadly virus.

Many travelers were spotted wearing a face mask at Melbourne Airport today as security concerns reached new heights.

A Point Cook woman who ran from the departure terminal in the pouring rain told the Sunday Herald Sun that she was wearing a mask because she was concerned about her surroundings.

“I’m a doctor and I have two children at home,” she said as she hurried to the parking lot.

32-year-old Chinese citizen Jing Hui went to the airport to fly to his hometown of Shen Zhen in southeast China when the news of the travel ban was announced.

“I understand (why you are doing this), but I don’t think it’s a very complex answer,” he said.

“We can protect ourselves from the virus. and it is better if two countries communicate and work together to stop the disease than this. “

Meanwhile, other travelers, like a Box Hill man who came home from an interstate vacation and preferred not to be mentioned, said he understood the logic behind the decision.

“It makes sense to contain the virus overseas and protect our own borders,” he said.

New Zealander Glenn Langford said the sight of many fellow travelers wearing face masks was a worrying sight.

“Everywhere I go there are people in masks and I wonder if I should wear one,” he said.

The 20-year-old student Gloria Zhang had just landed in Melbourne from Shanghai at the beginning of the semester.

She said she was “worried” that she would not be able to fly to Australia because the corona virus was unsafe.

“Everyone is talking about the corona virus in China, especially on WeChat, and there are many rumors,” she said.

“I’m worried if I’m infected. I just don’t know if that’s possible, so I might stay inside for two weeks.”

Despite the travel ban, which is causing difficulties for international students such as returning to university, Ms. Zhang supports the new restrictions.

“It’s a good decision, you have to stop the virus from spreading,” she said.

