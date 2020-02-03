advertisement

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) postponed the group 1 women’s tennis tournament at Fed Cup Asia Oceania on Monday for at least three weeks. This comes from a message from the All India Tennis Association (AITA).

The rescheduled Fed Cup was scheduled for February 4-8 in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan. However, the government of the Central Asian country has banned the organization of international sporting events due to the impending corona virus.

The event was previously scheduled to be hosted by China in Dongguan, but had to be postponed due to travel restrictions in the country after the virus outbreak.

“The ITF is working with the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) to ensure the availability of top players and to review other venues for this event,” said AITA CEO Akhouri Bishwadeep in the statement.

China, Chinese Taipei, Korea, Uzbekistan and Indonesia, along with India, are the other five teams in the round robin competition. The two best teams qualify for the next round.

China’s anti-doping agency stops testing

China’s state-owned anti-doping agency (CHINADA) responded to the outbreak of the corona virus on Monday and “temporarily” suspended the tests “in the interest of health protection,” said the International Testing Agency (ITA).

With the Tokyo Olympics taking place in less than six months, CHINADA will “resume testing gradually as the situation improves,” said the ITA, adding that it is testing whether “private providers” could conduct tests.

(With input from AFP)

