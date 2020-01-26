advertisement

SYDNEY – Fear of the deadly virus outbreak in China has forced the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to move an Olympic qualifying event to Australia.

Sydney will replace Nanjing, China, for the tournament from February 3-7, which has already been relocated from Wuhan, the city at the center of the crisis. The disease has already caused 56 deaths.

advertisement

AFC released a press release on Sunday that the Chinese football association has withdrawn from hosting the tournament, which includes Australia, China, Taiwan and Thailand.

The Chinese association said it was deciding to withdraw due to the “current situation” of the virus in China.

The top two teams in Group B will meet the top two teams in Group A – South Korea, Myanmar and Vietnam – at the Tokyo Olympics at home and abroad.

Last Sunday, the International Tennis Federation moved a regional Fed Cup qualifier from China to Kazakhstan.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: 2019-nCoV, AFC, Asian Football Association, Australia, China, Coronavirus, Football, Health, International News, News, Olympic Games, Sports, World, World News, Wuhan Virus

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement