The people of Leicester have been victims of racist abuse and some businesses have suffered following the announcement of the confirmation of two cases of virus in the United Kingdom.

The news of the virus epidemic, which originated in China, caused a global panic which led to misinformation.

Earlier this week, it was reported that two students from Market Harborough International College had been mistreated and thrown from the egg in a coronavirus attack.

Today, businesses are feeling the effects of the public misconception on the epidemic.

Angela Guo-Brown, 18, and Giula Xue, 19, are waitresses at the OPPA Korean restaurant in Leicester city center.

“We generally have a fairly mixed clientele, but there aren’t a lot of western clients coming in right now,” said Angela.

The double-heritage teenager, whose mother is Chinese, said she noticed people “walking differently” around her on the street.

She said, “I work in town almost every day and you can see when people act differently around you – I think they are afraid to take it from you but they are pretty rude people.”

Guilia was working at the restaurant last week when asked if she had a coronavirus.

She said, “I was just shocked – he came over and said,” I’m going to try to be as polite as possible, but do you have a coronavirus? “.

“He even looked up and said something about” people who look like that, “” she said.

Taste of China in the city center is one of the top 10 Chinese restaurants on Trip Advisor, but manager Suzanna Wong said she noticed there were fewer customers at the moment.

“I cannot identify the reason because January is not a busy time anyway,” she said.

“Many of our clients are international students and if their hometown has been affected in any way, it could affect their expenses here,” said the 41-year-old.

Although Suzanna said she was not personally abused, she said the restaurant had received a few calls from what appeared to be young people making jokes about the virus.

Another downtown restaurant manager said he had friends who called each other on the street.

The 30-year-old, who wished not to be named, said: “Saturday evening, people walked by the restaurant and shouted ‘coronavirus’ outside our window.

“It’s really ridiculous – we are all the same.”

